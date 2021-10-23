“I’m kind of in shock now,” said Nedoroscik, who did not make the US men’s team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics . “I’m so proud of what I did, all the odds were against me coming here. I’ve always thought a gold medal would be possible for me. I’ve always had confidence in myself.”

Weng Hao of China and Kaya Kazuma of Japan shared the silver with 14.900 points.

Worcester’s Stephen Nedoroscik won the first pommel horse gold for the United States with 15.266 points at the gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

A day after taking the all-round gold medal, Zhang Boheng of China withdrew from Saturday’s apparatus finals as did silver medalist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan.

Hashimoto, the all-around Olympic gold medalist, is resting a sore wrist and back but plans to participate Sunday in the parallel bars and horizontal bar final, according to the Japanese Gymnastics Federation.

Nicola Bartolini of Italy won the gold medal in the men’s floor exercise (14.800 points). Kazuki Minami of Japan, who replaced Hashimoto, was second with 14.766 while Emil Soravuo of Finland took bronze with 14.700.China also claimed gold in the men’s rings final with Lan Xingyu receiving 15.200 points. Italy’s Marco Lodadio was second with 14.866 followed by compatriot Salvatore Maresca with 14.833.

In the women’s events, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil added a world title to her Tokyo gold in vault and also won a silver medal in uneven bars. Andrade scored 15.133 on her first vault and 14.800 on her second effort, a double-twisting Yurchenko, for a 14.966 average.

Asia D’Amato of Italy took silver with 14.083 points while all-around champion Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third with 13.966.

Andrade’s vault title is just the second gold for a Brazilian woman and the first since Daiane Dos Santos won floor at the 2003 worlds. Andrade then added a silver medal by finishing second to China’s Wei Xiaoyuan in the uneven bars.

