“It’s the mentality: it’s you versus another guy,” Bascon said. “If you want it more, you’re going to get it. Every play, I want it more — that’s how I go about it.”

Bascon’s block sealed a 13-12 win for Swampscott over Northeastern Conference North Division foe Beverly and kept Big Blue’s undefeated season alive.

BEVERLY –– After a 79-yard drive down the field, Beverly lined up for a 22-yard field goal attempt to win the game Saturday. Swampscott senior Xaviah Bascon bolted across the line untouched and blocked junior Drew Fowler’s kick as time expired, sending the ball straight up into the air and the Big Blue sideline into a state of delirium.

Bascon’s lightning quick jump off the line of scrimmage won the game, but he was equally impressive rushing the ball for Swampscott (7-0). The senior finished with 149 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and added four receptions for 21 yards.

“It’s good to see that our guys can play a full 48 minutes and grind it out,” Swampscott offensive coordinator Bobby Serino said. “Xaviah is a great running back, it’s easy to see. We give him the ball, we trust him. We got a lot of playmakers, but the game plan was to give him the ball, tire them out, and eat the clock up. He’s a gamer.”

Without senior quarterback Cam O’Brien, who was suspended for the game because of a targeting penalty in Big Blue’s 34-7 win over Danvers last Friday, Bascon ran powerfully between the tackles. His strength and agility posed problems for Beverly (3-4), as defenders couldn’t bring down the 5-foot-9-inch, 185-pound back with arm tackles.

Without O’Brien, junior Zack Ryan made his first varsity start after mostly playing on the JV team. Ryan completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 121 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

“He kept his composure,” Serino said. “He threw the ball well, took what he had. I told him to take what he’s got and he did that today.”

Swampscott trailed 12-0 in the second quarter after Beverly jumped ahead on touchdown runs from Jordan Irvine (2 yards) and Andre Sullivan (5 yards).

Ryan connected with junior wide receiver Elijah Burns cutting back across the middle and Burns turned on the jets, blowing past the Panthers defense en route to a 33-yard touchdown.

Following a Sullivan fumble in Big Blue territory, Burns received a pitch and escaped numerous Panthers defenders in the backfield and launched a pass downfield, finding senior Cole Hamernick 41 yards downfield with less than a minute to play in the first half.

“He’s a special athlete,” Serino said about Burns. “We always say, ‘get the ball in his hands and something special will happen.’ Breaking six or seven tackles and throwing a bomb like that is pretty crazy.”

From the big play, the Big Blue were able to score with five seconds remaining in the second quarter, as Bascon punched in a 4-yard rushing touchdown, which held up for the game-winning score after a scoreless second half.

Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon celebrates his go-ahead touchdown in the first half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon celebrates after he blocked the potential game-winning kick by Beverly’s Drew Fowler. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.