Founded in 1992, the Griffin is in Winchester, with two satellite locations: an additional site in Winchester and one in Downtown Crossing.

The Griffin Museum of Photography has named a new executive director. Crista Dix, who currently serves as associate director, will succeed Paula Tognarelli. Tognarelli has led the museum since 2006.

In a statement, Tognarelli hailed Dix’s “rare combination of talents. She is a strong administrator, as well as an insightful curator. Exactly what the Griffin needs.”

Dix, 57, started at the Griffin in 2020, having worked as an independent curator and run photography galleries in Seattle and Santa Barbara, Calif. She said in a statement that she came to the museum “to learn from” Tognarelli “and be part of a tradition of outstanding photography.

“It is a true privilege,” Dix added, “to continue the legacy of Paula’s leadership, and to continue her vision of making space for the artists, conversations, and creativity happening in photography now and into the future.”

Dix assumes her new position on Jan. 1.

