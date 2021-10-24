“We somehow became a hit. It’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness,” he said about the “Lasso,” which recently won four Emmys.

In his opening monologue, Sudeikis talked about his recent work on “Ted Lasso,” saying he still can’t believe the Apple TV+ comedy has taken off.

“Saturday Night Live” viewers witnessed a homecomingSaturday when comedian Jason Sudeikis, a former cast member who left the show in 2013, returned to the stage.

Sudeikis also reminded viewers that SNL is a magical place, saying the show had altered his life and many others.

“This place changed my life, twice. Once as a cast member and a writer here. But most importantly as a kid watching from home. And there’s a good chance that if you’re watching tonight, there’s probably something from this place probably changed your life too,” Sudeikis said.

The 46-year-old walked viewers down memory lane, expressing gratitude to the comedians and artists who have performed in “Studio 8H,” where Sudeikis was standing.

He recalled SNL greats such as Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy, and then walked over to the music stage and highlighted artists who had played, from Elvis Costello and Kanye West to Nirvana and The Rolling Stones.

That monologue kicked off a night that poked fun at pop culture and current events, in vintage Saturday Night Live form.

In one skit Sudeikis played the male version of longtime TV host Ellen on a fictional show called “Mellen.” The satire aimed to give men a “hard masculine edge” from a daytime talk show perspective.

The introduction also described the show as “in your face entertainment,” explaining that “instead of the cute inspiring kids that Ellen has on, Mellen has on kids that slap their teachers.”

In another skit, Sudeikis sat down with Kyrie Irving (played by Chris Redd) to discuss the recent news about why the former Celtics star doesn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All of a sudden, a doctor approached “Irving” and jabbed a needle in his neck.

Singer Brandi Carlile was the musical guest. Next week, fans can expect Kieran Culkin of “Succession” fame to host and hear tunes from Ed Sheeran.

