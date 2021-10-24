Boston police arrested a 29-year-old Roxbury man with a loaded handgun in Dorchester early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired a shot near a home, the department said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near a house at 114-124 Bird St. around 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement. When they arrived, officers heard one shot and saw Andrew Crenshaw standing next to a parked car with an object raised above his head that was later determined to be a gun, police said.
After officers approached Crenshaw, he attempted to get into the parked car, while two other men who had been standing near Crenshaw walked away, police said.
While officers were in the process of trying to detain Crenshaw and the other men, several women “began to shout at the officers while circling around them, creating an unsafe environment,” the statement said. Officers called additional units to the scene and “restored order,” according to the statement.
Police recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus V2C pistol from Crenshaw’s waistband “after a brief struggle,” the statement said.
The two other men were identified and then released, police said.
Crenshaw will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the statement said.
