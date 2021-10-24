Boston police arrested a 29-year-old Roxbury man with a loaded handgun in Dorchester early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired a shot near a home, the department said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near a house at 114-124 Bird St. around 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement. When they arrived, officers heard one shot and saw Andrew Crenshaw standing next to a parked car with an object raised above his head that was later determined to be a gun, police said.

After officers approached Crenshaw, he attempted to get into the parked car, while two other men who had been standing near Crenshaw walked away, police said.