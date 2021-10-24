A 53-year-old Beverly man died Saturday after he collapsed while hiking on the Lonesome Lake Trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was called around 8 a.m. Saturday about a man receiving CPR on the trail, which is located in Franconia, N.H., the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was hiking with a partner when he suddenly collapsed approximately 1 mile from the trailhead, the statement said. The man’s hiking partner immediately called for help, and two EMTs who were hiking the trail began administering CPR, but were unable to revive the man.