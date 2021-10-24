The chicken and pork are locally raised. The lamb is fresh, arriving just hours ago, shortly after sunrise.

Inside the Mill River General Store there are bushel baskets of butternut squash and sweet potatoes. The shelves are stocked with paper towels and toilet paper, aspirin and fresh eggs.

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Small pumpkins sit on an old wooden railing just outside the front door, and a red-white-and-blue flag emblazoned with the word “open’' flaps in a warm autumnal breeze from white clapboard trimmed in forest green.

And there is something else. It’s in the air, but it’s not for sale:

A folksy-yet-steely determination to survive — even thrive — amid a deadly pandemic that has rearranged lives here just has it has across the globe.

So Peter Chapin and his mother, Jan Johnson, closed on this picture-postcard of a place for $257,850 in May of this year. They bought it from a former longtime owner and are offering staples, hot coffee, local gossip, and a local switchboard of sorts that is now embraced with an even greater enthusiasm.

Customers (clockwise from top left) Dan Moriarty, his wife, Marcy, and their daughter-in-law Patty Moriarty enjoy a table together at the Mill River General Store while farm manager Ashlee Shaw (right) works. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“It’s always been the hub of the community,’' said Betsy Colhoun, 62, who stopped by the other day and has called this small town of 1,500 on the Connecticut border her home for 22 years. She lives just a couple miles down the road.

“You had mugs with your names on them. See the little hooks? We had a coffee club. It’s been through a couple of owners. But now we hope it’s going to be back to being the hub of the community.’'

That’s precisely what Chapin and his mom hope for, too.

It’s been quite a journey.

And quite a learning experience that comes with a blend of satisfaction, exhaustion, and not a few nights of staring at the ceiling, wondering just how to make it all work.

“Getting people in here and making it a place that they can rely on seems to be really important,’' Chapin told me. “If people are coming in here to buy eggs or whatever it is and we happen to be sold out, that’s a real bummer for that person.

“If it happens once, maybe they’ll try again. If it happens two or three times, they’re going to go someplace else.’'

So Chapin and Johnson are working overtime to make sure that doesn’t happen.

That means opening at 7 a.m. and staying open until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

That means buying from local producers as often as possible. Local sauerkraut. Local lamb. Local vegetables.

“Providing a place where they can get this stuff throughout the week seems very important,’' Chapin said. “And then having the things that everybody thinks about. Like the newspaper. Having a place to get a coffee and have a meeting spot.’'

For these new entrepreneurs the journey to this tiny store has been as remarkable as the destination itself.

Jan Johnson worked for years as a corporate attorney at a big law firm in Manhattan. She later worked for the Walt Disney Company, first as an attorney and later in the motion picture and television division.

After retiring from Disney about 25 years ago, she established a post office box here, purchased a farm in 2013, and made New Marlborough her residence.

“This was the life of the town in those days,’' she recalled, gesturing to the store’s well-stocked shelves.

Turns out, it still is.

After leaving her corporate job and carefully measuring her next steps, she bought the 31-acre farm here from a couple, one of whom had been a New York banker and was on the local finance committee.

“He delivered meals on wheels and the whole focus of activity was right here in the store,’' she said. “So it was an honor to be introduced by somebody who was on the inside. The prior owner kind of took me under his wing when we first got started with the farm.’'

That was in 2013. The town’s welcome was a warm one. The expectations were big. And so was the work.

Her son took to it naturally.

Chapin’s grandfather had raised pigs on his farm in Flemington, N.J., near the Pennsylvania border. “I had some experience — more than your average New York City kid,’' Chapin, 29, said.

That experience would come in handy.

He now employs about 10 people at the store and at the nearby 32-acre Mill River Farm, where he has 550 birds and raises 120 pigs a year.

“What drew us to the store is the coronavirus,’' he said. “Retail was a very small part of our business before the coronavirus really took hold. We had a farmer’s market. We had a little farm shed that we put up. It was a self-serve farm stand. It was like a 10-by-10 shed and we put some eggs in there and people would leave money in the cash box.

“And that was great. But once the coronavirus started, all of a sudden there were a lot of people coming to the farm stand. And we didn’t have a great system to deal with that.’’

So he recalibrated his business. Restaurants were closed or open at limited capacity, So he had to shift from wholesale to retail. A new website went up for online orders.

“It really paid off,’' he said. “I mean the business was gone. All the business that we had. The distributors, The restaurants. Some places were open but they were not doing the same amount of business that they were doing pre-pandemic.’'

Decisions had to be made. Conclusions had to be drawn.

“We either start to focus on the retail part or we’re going to start to lose it,’' he said. “We need to take it to the next level.’'

So that’s what he did, pouring sweat equity and long hours into a place where he now has plans for a deli area, a way to attract more business.

“This place was almost like a town office to some degree,’' he said. “If you came in here at lunch, and you were looking for the highway superintendent, you could find him here at lunchtime. So we want to revitalize that and get that going again.’'

His shelves are full now with bottles of Turner Farms Maple Syrup, tins of Harney & Sons tea, Bona Furtuna extra virgin olive oil, Tylenol and Benadryl, trash bags and candles, and Steel Rail extra pale ale.

There’s a move afoot to get the old post office to return to its old roots at the store.

“The interesting things about this pandemic for us and for a lot of other farmers is that a lot of doors actually opened up for us during this,’' Chapin said. “It was sort of like a little beam of light through the clouds. People realized that if we want to have these farms, we need to support them.

“Otherwise, they’re not going to be able to stick around. They realized how important it is to have food being produced locally.’'

Steve Barlow is one of those people who appreciates places like this.

He stopped by the other day on a bike ride from Canaan, about 8 miles away.

Barlow, 62, a sportswriter in Waterbury, Conn., said he’s been visiting the store for some 30 years now, sampling its cookies, muffins — having a cup of coffee or a cold soda on sultry summer days.

“My grandfather used to run a general store over in the Catskills in New York,’' Barlow said, cradling a paper cup of coffee. “So when we walked in here the first time — the doorknobs, the floors — are exactly the same as my grandfather’s store. They oiled it.

“My grandfather used to oil the floor. It’s exactly the same. It’s just a very quaint place. My parents are getting up there and I’ve talked to them about: ‘Where do you want to spread your ashes?’ You know, this wouldn’t be a bad spot. Right here on the porch of the New Marlborough General Store. I don’t think they’d let us. But I could think of a lot less attractive spots.’'

Eternity can wait.

For now, the Mill River General Store is alive and ready to serve the young and old, customers who need a sweet potato or a sandwich.

Or a daily dose of what’s new in New Marlborough.

































































Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.