Jaynes told the parole board in June 2020 that he wanted to take responsibility for killing the Cambridge boy and was not seeking to be released, the Globe reported.

A request for parole by Charles Jaynes, one of the two men convicted for the murder of 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley in 1997, was denied on Thursday, according to Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the executive office of public safety.

In denying Jaynes’s request for parole, on Thursday the seven-member board, which falls under the executive office of public safety, wrote in a four-page decision that he “has not demonstrated a level of rehabilitative progress that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society.”

“Mr. Jaynes has had an extremely poor adjustment with the Department of Correction,” the decision reads. “In addition, there is no evidence of rehabilitation or a commitment to address his sexually deviant behavior.”

At his hearing last June, Jaynes, who was not represented by a lawyer, said he had “to be accountable for my actions.”

“I’m here to take responsibility for my murder of Jeffrey Curley,” he said.

The board wrote in their decision that Jaynes’s assertions “were disingenuous and self-serving.”

“At times he appeared to be grandstanding, which appeared to be an attempt to further victimize the family,” the decision reads.

Curley’s family was vehemently opposed to Jaynes receiving parole, telling reporters after the 2020 hearing that Jaynes was a “conman.”

“Just watching him here today, it’s almost comical. He can twist things, he can change things to fit his own agenda,” Robert Curley, Jeffrey’s father, said.

The office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan opposed Jaynes’s parole, spokeswoman Meghan Kelly said in an e-mail Sunday afternoon.

Jaynes and co-defendant Salvatore Sicari befriended Curley in the summer and fall of 1997, according to the decision. Jaynes frequently took Curley for rides in his Cadillac, without the permission of the child’s parents, who were not aware that Jaynes had been driving the child around.

Jaynes’s goal in befriending Curley was to “engage in sexual acts with him” as he was “sexually attracted to young boys,” the board said.

On Oct. 1, 1997, Jaynes and Sicari picked up Curley and later smothered him with a gasoline-soaked rag after he rejected their sexual advances.

Jaynes and Sicari then traveled to an apartment in New Hampshire, where they placed Curley’s body in a plastic container, which was then dumped in a river in Maine the next morning. Curley’s body was found on Oct. 7. A medical examiner determined the 10-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

Jaynes was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in Curley’s slaying and is serving a life sentence, while Sicari was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole.

Jaynes will make another appearance before the parole board in five years, according to the decision.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.