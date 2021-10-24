Inspired by that experience to learn more, he went on to become one of the nation’s most eloquent experts on grief and a pioneer in the field of crisis intervention — writing books, traveling to the scenes of mass killings, and counseling uncounted multitudes who reached out for help after finding his phone number.

“The very first telephone call, somebody said, ‘Rabbi Grollman, our 12-year-old son just drowned at summer camp,’ ” he told the Globe years later. “It was the first time I remember being in a funeral home or seeing a dead body. And I was expected to give solace and comfort and consolation, and I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Grief became Rabbi Earl A. Grollman’s calling soon after he arrived in Boston some seven decades ago, when he found himself speaking with a parent overcome with sorrow.

The founding rabbi at Beth El Temple Center in Belmont, which he served for 36 years, Rabbi Grollman was 96 when he died of congestive heart failure on Oct. 15 in his Belmont home.

He often was honored for his compassionate work, which included traveling to Oklahoma City several times to counsel families after 168 people — 19 children among them — were killed in 1995 in a terrorist bombing.

Cited as a Hero of the Heartland for his work with families in Oklahoma City, he comforted residents who had already begun grieving while awaiting word about loved ones missing in the days after the bombing.

In tragedies such as the Oklahoma City bombing, Rabbi Grollman recognized the different paths of grief that each person faced.

“When a child dies, it’s the death of your future,” he told the Globe after returning from his first trip. “When a parent dies, it’s the death of your past. When a spouse dies, it’s the death of your present.”

Over the years, many grieving people he met sought explanations for impossible situations.

“When someone asks me a question I can’t answer, I write a book,” Rabbi Grollman would say with a smile.

Those challenging inquiries prompted him to write or coauthor 27 books, among them “Explaining Death to Children,” “Living with Loss, Healing and Hope,” “Talking About Death: A Dialogue Between Parent and Child,” and “Living When a Young Friend Commits Suicide.”

His books became must reading for the grieving and for those whose own work focused on how people cope with tragedy.

“Earl Grollman’s writings occupy a special place on my shelves,” Rabbi Harold S. Kushner, the author of “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” once said, adding that “no one does a better job of helping us help the stricken adult or child to cope with grief.”

Rabbi Grollman and his work were featured on NPR, Oprah Winfrey’s TV show, and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“As a counselor, an author, and a person, Earl Grollman makes a wonderful difference in this world,” Fred Rogers once said.

High praise for someone who, in his own description, felt like “a phony” that first time he was called upon to lend comfort to the family whose son had drowned.

As he became better versed about grief and sorrow, the scope of his work widened. He also wrote about the emotional sense of loss that follows a divorce, and the ongoing grief of families whose loved ones drift into dementia.

“If there is loss, there is grief,” Rabbi Grollman said in a 1997 Globe interview.

“Grief is the way we react to loss,” he said. “It’s an emotion, not a disease. It is love not wanting to let go, because something has been lost from our life.”

The younger of two brothers who both became rabbis, Earl A. Grollman was born in 1925 and grew up in Baltimore, a son of Dorah Steinbach Grollman, who taught at a Hebrew school, and Gerson Grollman, who sold books and postcards on a pier as ships arrived.

Though the family was poor, Rabbi Grollman’s father generously shared what he had with those less fortunate. Sometimes he returned home without his jacket. “Somebody needed it,” he would tell his wife.

Earl and his brother, Jerome, both did their rabbinical studies at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, and Jerome led the United Hebrew Congregation in St. Louis for many years. Jerome died in 2008, at 86.

While Rabbi Grollman was in college, he met Netta Levinson of Pittsburgh one summer when both were at the Emma Kaufmann Camp in West Virginia. They married the following year, in 1949.

Netta is an artist, and her paintings fill the couple’s Belmont home.

Earl was assistant rabbi at Temple Israel in Boston when he was called in 1951 to be the first full-time rabbi at Beth El Temple Center in Belmont, before the building had even been finished and dedicated.

Rabbi Grollman also helped pioneer the field of crisis intervention, traveling nationally and internationally to scenes that included school shootings and New York City, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

As word spread about his expertise and empathy, calls poured in from around the country to their Belmont home.

“They call information and we are the only Grollman in the phone book,” Netta told the Globe in 1984, after they had fielded 300 calls in a single year about suicide alone.

Such calls continued into the last month of Rabbi Grollman’s life.

“Some people called him every day,” said his daughter, Sharon of Cambridge. “They felt like they had to talk to him every day. They couldn’t go a day without hearing his voice. He was people’s best friend.”

Rabbi Grollman’s many honors included a Lifetime Achievement Award from Children’s Hospice International, which named the Earl A. Grollman Award for Bereavement in his honor. He also was awarded an honorary degree from Mount Ida College in 1997.

When he was a boy, his family had shielded him from even speaking about death. He often recalled that at age 14, he was considered too young to attend his grandmother’s funeral, and that an uncle shushed anyone who said the word death aloud.

As a certified death educator and counselor, he encouraged families to discuss death and grief with children, and to pay close attention to what they say.

“There’s a Yiddish aphorism: We have two ears and one mouth so we can listen more than we speak,” he said in a talk at Highmark Caring Place, a Center for Grieving Children, Adolescents, and their Families, based in Pennsylvania. “You don’t have to speak. Love understands; it needs no words.”

In addition to his wife, Netta, and daughter, Sharon, Rabbi Grollman leaves two sons, David of Burlington and Jonathan of Lexington; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service has been held. A public memorial gathering will be announced.

Rabbi Grollman was no stranger to enormous grief in his own life. A sixth great-grandchild, Saul, died 20 days after he was born.

Yet throughout his life, Rabbi Grollman was always ready and able to help those who were grieving.

“I don’t know how you did it,” Sharon said in her eulogy. “How could you read everyone’s heart before they could know it themselves? How did you know how to offer strength and healing when people had earlier believed that they could not be healed, that there was no hope left?”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.