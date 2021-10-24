Elijah’s mother, Danielle D. Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested Oct. 17 and face child endangerment and witness tampering charges in connection with the case. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges last week in a New Hampshire court.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to conduct an autopsy Sunday on the body, which was buried in a wooded area off of Chestnut Street, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Family members of 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Lewis, whose body was believed to have been found in Abington Saturday, said they’ll hold a candlelight vigil honoring the boy in Merrimack, N.H. Sunday night as officials continue their investigation.

While the identification of the body was pending Saturday, investigators indicated they believe it is Elijah’s.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz told reporters Saturday they will determine who is responsible for the child’s death.

“We need to make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure we can get justice for this little boy,” Cruz said.

The state medical examiner is part of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Elaine Driscoll, an agency spokeswoman, said Sunday morning there was no update from the medical examiner.

Elijah was last seen at his Sunset Drive home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days, prosecutors have said.

Dauphinais was accused during her arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire Wednesday with blocking social workers’ access to the boy from early September to Oct. 14, when that state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families formally notified Merrimack police that Elijah was missing.

Prosecutors said that Dauphinais and Stapf told a woman to not talk to a child protective social worker about Elijah. Dauphinais also allegedly told two other people to mislead social workers and say the boy was with them.

Stapf is accused of endangering Elijah by not reporting him as missing, which would have allowed social workers to protect the boy, according to court records.

Dauphinais and Stapf were ordered held Wednesday pending further court proceedings.

While investigators continued their work Sunday, supporters of Elijah and his loved ones posted condolences online.

Many of those messages appeared on a Facebook page originally intended to help bring the boy home safely.

Elijah was one of Dauphinais’s six children, according to M.J. Morrison, the aunt of Elijah’s 14-year-old brother.

Across Merrimack, supporters of the family have been decorating with blue ribbons — the color being Elijah’s favorite, Morrison said in an interview Saturday. The boy loved dinosaurs, dancing, and playing with toy trucks, she said.

“If we could describe Eli, we would describe him as being playful,” Morrison said.

Sunday’s vigil was expected to bring together many of the boy’s loved ones, who need the “love of the community” during this ordeal, she said. Morrison asked participants at the vigil to wear blue in honor of Elijah, or a shirt with his name on it.

On the Facebook page for the vigil, the family asks people to be “respectful and kind” during the event.

“This is a candlelight vigil to bring awareness to Elijah’s story and show support to all of Elijah’s loved ones,” the page said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.