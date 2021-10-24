A Roslindale resident, Wu holds a commanding lead over fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Voters favor her to Essaibi George by more than 30 points, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released last week. (Early voting began on Saturday.)

“People are ready for a new part of Boston’s history, the change we are proposing,” Wu said to co-host Ed Harding and political reporter Janet Wu. “But we have to get everyone to the polls.”

With little more than a week until the Boston mayoral election, frontrunner candidate City Councilor Michelle Wu doubled down Sunday morning on her progressive agenda — from free public transportation to reimagined public safety — during an interview on WCVB’s “On The Record.”

In the Sunday interview, Wu voiced support for Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s plan to remove the encampment of tents near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, and provide alternative shelters while bolstering street interventions.

“With the intersection of the opioid crisis, substance use, mental health, [and] homelessness, we need to take immediate action, especially before it gets cold outside,” Wu said. “It is not safe, it is not healthy, to be outside on the street.”

Wu said that, if elected, she will appoint a “Mass and Cass chief” to her cabinet.

She also touched on her plan to re-evaluate policing resources to better fund mental and public health services.

“I’m looking at ... making sure our dollars are going to the right place,” Wu said. “We have overtime line items that have included areas of unmarked hours, that have included fraud. Cutting back and getting the cost savings to services people need and deserve is a major priority.”

As a longtime advocate for equitable public transportation, Wu supports a fare-free MBTA system — an initiative she said would lift the undue burden on lower-income residents.

“We would actually speed up our service, save cost efficiencies by doing it this way — and open up more opportunities,” she said.

Wu reiterated her relationships with Beacon Hill, a more conservative collection of state officials who would play a key role in forwarding her campaign promises. She said that in her eight-year stint on City Council, “we have had a track record of working together and getting things done.”

Now, “we need to take the resources that are available in this once-in-a-generation opportunity, with [COVID-19] recovery funds coming down, and put those to work to make a difference,” Wu said.

She backs ballot Question 1, which would give Boston City Council more power over the city’s budget.

“The more people involved, the more we can empower our leaders to be at the table, bringing our residents what’s better for everyone,” Wu said.

The councilor brushed off questions about her daunting lead in the polls — and whether she believes the gap is as wide as projected.

“The only polls that matter are the ones that close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2,” Wu said.























