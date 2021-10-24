The plaintiffs accuse the organizers of the Charlottesville rally of plotting to foment the violence that left them injured, while the defendants counter that their views constituted free speech, however offensive others might find it, and that the bloodshed stemmed from self-defense.

The long-delayed lawsuit in federal court against two dozen organizers of the march will examine one of the most violent manifestations of far-right views in recent history.

The violent rally started with a mob of men brandishing burning torches in the heart of a U.S. city while chanting racist, antisemitic slogans, and it ended with a woman murdered, scarring a nation. Now, more than four years later, a civil trial starting Monday in Charlottesville, Virginia, will revisit those unsettling events.

Using a combination of digital sleuthing and a 19th-century law written to curb the Ku Klux Klan, the lawyers for the nine plaintiffs in the Charlottesville case are hoping that their quest for unspecified financial damages will both punish the organizers and deter others.

The 24 defendants, including 10 organizations, are a collection of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Klan sympathizers and other adherents of extremist ideology.

The Charlottesville march, known as the “Unite the Right” rally, took place over two days to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. Some 600 far-right participants gathered from around the country. The violent clashes that erupted culminated with one participant ramming his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and leaving at least 19 other injured, including four plaintiffs in this lawsuit.

The trial in the case, called Sines v. Kessler after the lead plaintiff and the lead defendant, is expected to last at least four weeks and involve more than 65 plaintiffs, defendants and attorneys. It has been postponed repeatedly because of the pandemic.

Proving a conspiracy is fundamental to the prosecutors, and their strategy is anchored in a federal law from 1871. It is one of the few laws that allow people to accuse fellow citizens, rather than the government, of depriving them of civil rights.

The plaintiffs are a cross-section of Virginia residents. In addition to claiming that a conspiracy deprived them of their civil rights, they are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for injuries, lost income and severe emotional distress. No sum has been specified.