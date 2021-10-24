Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 30-28 win over the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the last of them going to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left for Miami, which has dropped six straight. Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes and had two interceptions — both of which led to Atlanta scores.

Mike Gesicki, Myles Gaskin, and Isaiah Ford had the other touchdown receptions for Miami (1-6).

The Dolphins were down by six early in the fourth quarter when Xavien Howard stripped a catch from Ridley, then corralled the ball on his left hip for an interception as he fell to the turf. That gave Miami the ball on the Atlanta 32 and a chance to reclaim the lead.

But on Miami’s ensuing play, Tagovailoa tried to force the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun made an easy interception and returned the ball 56 yards to the Miami 14. Three plays later, Cordarrelle Patterson ran in from the 3, and the Falcons were up, 27-14.

Tagovailoa’s 7-yard pass to Gaskin made it a one-score game again, capping a 90-yard drive. After another Atlanta turnover midway through the fourth, Tagovailoa found Hollins to give the Dolphins the lead.

They just couldn’t hold it.

Tagovailoa — as he has in three of his four starts this season — began on a roll. He was 7 of 8 for 52 yards on Miami’s opening drive, 4 of 4 on third downs, and capped the possession with a 10-yard scoring toss to Ford.

Just like that, the Dolphins were up, 7-0. That also ended Miami’s first-half highlights. A red-zone interception by Tagovailoa helped Atlanta take a 13-7 lead into the half.

The Falcons went three-and-out on their first possession, then scored on their next four. A three-play, 77-yard drive to open the second half was capped by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Gage that made it 20-7 Atlanta. The 20 consecutive points marked the fifth time in the last six games that Miami gave up at least that many points without scoring.

Packers 24, Washington 10 — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and host Green Bay (6-1) won its sixth straight despite being outgained, 430-304. Washington (2-5) came up empty on five trips inside the hosts’ 30-yard line via three turnovers on downs, an interception, and a missed field goal. Those series, which included back-to-back failures inside the 5 in the third quarter, marked the first times this season Packers opponents failed to score touchdowns after reaching the red zone. Rodgers went 27 of 35 for 274 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan. Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was 25 of 36 for 268 yards with one touchdown and the interception. He also ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries, but had an apparent 3-yard score — after which he Lambeau leaped — overturned on replay.

Giants 25, Panthers 3 — Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful TD drive in East Rutherford, N.J., New York (2-5) dealing Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss. Pettis also threw to Jones on the flea flicker, which the QB caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team as the Giants struggled to finish drives with wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle), and Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) all inactive. Carolina had just 173 yards on offense, going 2 of 15 on third down and allowing six sacks of Sam Darnold.