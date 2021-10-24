Bob Neumeier, the affable broadcaster known as “Neumy” to legions of sports fans familiar with his work at Ch. 4, as a host on WEEI, or as a horse racing expert for NBC, died Saturday, his family confirmed.
Neumeier, a 1972 graduate of Syracuse University, had battled health issues recently, including trouble with his heart. He suffered a stroke in October 2014, requiring 5½ hours of surgery, but returned to work at Comcast SportsNet New England (now NBC Sports Boston) the following May.
From 1981-2000, during the heyday of local news, Neumeier was a reporter and anchor at Ch. 4, where his deft writing ability made him a perfect complement to irreverent weekday sports anchor Bob Lobel.
Advertisement
Later, he hosted middays at WEEI from 2002-05. He joined CSSNE in 2010. He also called the Bruins on WBZ (1030) from 1996-99, and was best known to a national audience as a trusted expert on NBC’s horse racing coverage.
“We are saddened to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Bob Neumeier, who passed away last night. In the midst of a prominent career in Boston,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement. “Neumy joined NBC Sports and for more than two decades was a beloved member of our family working on horse racing, football and Olympics, among other events. Our thoughts are with Bob’s wife Michele, and the many sports fans to whom he meant so much.”
This story will be updated.
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.