Bob Neumeier, the affable broadcaster known as “Neumy” to legions of sports fans familiar with his work at Ch. 4, as a host on WEEI, or as a horse racing expert for NBC, died Saturday, his family confirmed.

Neumeier, a 1972 graduate of Syracuse University, had battled health issues recently, including trouble with his heart. He suffered a stroke in October 2014, requiring 5½ hours of surgery, but returned to work at Comcast SportsNet New England (now NBC Sports Boston) the following May.

From 1981-2000, during the heyday of local news, Neumeier was a reporter and anchor at Ch. 4, where his deft writing ability made him a perfect complement to irreverent weekday sports anchor Bob Lobel.