Three first-period goals and a three-goal lead after two periods almost wasn’t enough to leave TD Garden with a win. Boston slipped out the back door with a 4-3 decision, after allowing two goals in the latter stages of the third.

Faced with a surprising Sharks team that was coming off a three-game Canadian road trip, the Bruins established their dominance early on Sunday.

For most of the afternoon, the Bruins (3-1-0) were one, two, three steps ahead of the Sharks. San Jose was playing its fourth game in six days, and Boston was in predator mode. Two goals in the opening 3:18 made it seem like a cruise-control game. Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak made it 3-0 in the first 16:12.

But the previously unbeaten Sharks (4-1-0) made the Bruins sweat, tipping two shots past netminder Linus Ullmark in a span of 2:07 in the third.

The weary Western travelers seemingly had little left by the end, putting 14 pucks on Ullmark in the latter two periods. In the third, they failed to record a shot until the 12:50 mark. The Bruins nearly made it 5-1 when Pastrnak’s follow-up try was blocked by forward Logan Couture, who saved his netminder’s bacon in the crease.

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl made it 4-2 with 6:41 to go, slipping into a soft area in the left circle and tipping a Marc-Edouard Vlasic point drive. With 4:52 left, Timo Meier’s bat-down of a puck snuck between Ullmark’s pads, and held up after a review for a high stick.

In 6 on 5 time, with newcomer Tomas Nosek replacing Pastrnak on the No. 1 line, and the defense pair of Forbort and Charlie McAvoy holding it down, the Bruins held on.

Observations from the game:

• Just 28 seconds into the afternoon, Brad Marchand snapped home a one-touch, behind-the-net feed from Patrice Bergeron, completing a triangle play that went from David Pastrnak (left corner) to Bergeron (right) below the goal line, to Marchand in the slot. Before he shot, Marchand was a stick’s length away from four Sharks, but he had time to fire over Adin Hill’s glove.

• Hill, the former Coyotes netminder who signed with San Jose last summer, was surely more displeased about the next one. With Patrice Bergeron mucking it up in front, Derek Forbort’s long-range, short-side wrister snuck past Hill’s blocker. The key to success there: side-to-side puck movement at the top of the zone, sparked by Marchand.

• Linus Ullmark, under heavy duress Friday night in Buffalo, made a quiet 16 saves through two periods. He faced two pucks in the first 10 minutes (Boston, 8-2, in shots). The best San Jose chance that stretch came on a mid-period power play, when undrafted rookie Alexander Barbanov had an open net from below the right circle. On the far side of the play, teammate Jasper Weatherby raised both arms as Barbanov shot, but his bid struck the outside of the net. The goal would have looked bad on Ullmark, who was well outside his crease as he tried to stop an incoming drive from Kevin Labanc.

• Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 16:12 of the first, some 12 seconds after San Jose’s Brent Burns sat for interference. Pastnrak, who always seems to arrive fully caffeinated for day games, hammered a knee-down one-timer from his familiar left-circle spot. This happened moments after Pastrnak’s shot-pass to Bergeron in the slot was tipped off the crossbar.

• As he did on Marchand’s goal, Bergeron showed his top-shelf spatial awareness and deception. Shading toward the strong side of the power-play formation, he pounced on a Logan Couture turnover -- the Sharks captain couldn’t lift a backhand clear out of the zone -- and raised his stick for a one-timer. With San Jose in shot-block mode, Bergeron turned his hands on the follow-through and hooked a feed to Pastrnak.

• The Sharks pulled even in shots at 11-11 when Jasper Weatherby found room between Ullmark and his short-side post at 16:44 of the first. The visitors had life, scoring 32 seconds after Pastrnak’s tally, but the Bruins kept pouring it on. They were first to nearly every loose puck, and much craftier with it.

• Jake DeBrusk remains hot. DeBrusk, who scored twice in his first 18 games of last season’s five-goal slog, registered his second of this year at 5:41 of the second. Another confident finish for No. 74, who entered the zone on a sweet bank pass from call-up Oskar Steen and smoothly fired a laser over Hill’s glove.

That was all for Hill, who stopped 10 of 14 shots (.714). He was poor, but he didn’t have much of a chance when the Bruins were moving the puck like that.

• Connor Clifton, whose physicality was annoying the Sharks throughout, caused Nick Bonino to snap with 2:31 left in the second. The veteran forward jumped Clifton after the Bruin lowered the boom on Andrew Bogliano along the boards, leaving the Bruins with another power play.

• One concern: Taylor Hall looked a bit slower after Bonino hit him from behind a few minutes before his dust-up with Clifton.

Matt Porter