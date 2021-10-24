HOUSTON — With their lineups constantly changing because of injuries, and as Ime Udoka tries to figure out rotations as he breaks some bad habits of his new players, the Celtics can’t be choosy about style points.

Perhaps a more cohesive unit would have put away the young, athletic but flawed Rockets after taking a 20-point lead. But this crew committed a plethora of mistakes and turnovers in the final period.

But sparkling nights from Jayson Tatum and Al Horford enabled the Celtics to grab a 107-97 win at Toyota Center for their first win of the season, delivering the game ball to Udoka who notched his first NBA win as a head coach.

The Celtics’ first win was far from easy. The Rockets kept pushing the pace, playing hard and thrilling the crowd with highlight plays by rookie Jalen Green, who led Houston with 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers and added two poster dunks in the fourth quarter.

Tatum finished with 31 points and Horford added 17 and 10 rebounds in a vintage performance as the Celtics responded from a 32-point drubbing Friday by the Toronto Raptors, 115-83, at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown missed Sunday’s game with knee soreness, prompting Udoka to insert Dennis Schröder into the starting lineup. He responded with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as the Celtics led for the final 21:41 of the game.

Yet, the Rockets were relentless in their attempt to mount a rally, forcing Udoka to play Tatum 37 minutes despite a road game Monday with the Charlotte Hornets. After the Celtics surged to an 89-69 lead, Green kept the Rockets close with his 3-ball as well as some sloppiness from the visitors from Boston late in the third quarter.

Grant Williams was stellar off the bench with 18 points and five 3-pointers, burning the Rockets’ defense, which allowed him to shoot without resistance.

Horford, who had gotten off to a slow start through his first six quarters asserted himself with 11 third-quarter points as the Celtics led by as many as 20 against the youthful and mistake-prone Rockets. Boston scored 36 points in that period on 55 percent shooting, their most efficient stretch of the young season.

Desperate for a win after two difficult losses to begin the season, the Celtics played with a sense of urgency defensively, shutting down Green, who had scored 18 first-half points.

Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points as they led 53-51 at the half, holding the Rockets to 30.4 percent shooting in the second period.

Boston played more inspired in the second half, but it also had no answer for Green, who matched three first-quarter 3-pointers with three more in the second. The Rockets hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and also got 12 points from center Christian Wood, who shot more free throws in the first half than the Celtics team.

The Celtics took the lead late in the first half with a 9-0 run, sparked by Tatum and Grant Williams, who added 11 points and three 3-pointers. Williams was wildly inconsistent beyond the arc last season, but has been steady through the first three games.

The Celtics were still trying to figure out what happened Friday, when they were dusted in their home opener by the Raptors. Again they started slow Sunday, allowing the young, athletic Rockets to gain early confidence with easy buckets.

That was especially the case for Green, the No. 2 overall pick. Green spent his post-high school season in the NBA G-League Ignite team and is considered an intriguing prospect. He opened with three first-quarter 3-pointers as the Rockets soared to a 30-22 lead.

Houston shot 62.5 percent in the opening period and also pounded the Celtics in the paint, getting to the free throw line eight times. The Raptors used the same approach Friday, bullying the Celtics on the boards.

Tatum kept the Celtics close with 12 points in the opening period on 6-for-8 shooting, taking more offensive responsibility with Brown out of the lineup. Schröder received his first Celtics start in Brown’s absence and struggled early, missing all three shots and committing two fouls in the first period.

Brown, celebrating his 25th birthday, sat with his teammates on the sideline and could return Monday against Charlotte. Romeo Langford, off to a promising start, also sat out with calf soreness, forcing Udoka to dig deeper into his bench.

Gary Washburn