Carson Browne and Jackson Delaney, St. John’s Prep — Filling in for James Guy (ankle) at tailback, Browne, a junior, rushed 278 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries; Delaney, a senior captain, caught nine balls for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-26 win at BC High.

Scott Brown, Andover — The Killer Bs were at it again for Andover, with junior tailback Lincoln Beal tallying 182 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Scott Brown produced two touchdowns with 130 passing yards, and added nine tackles after the Golden Warriors’ starting safety was injured.

Shane Eason, Methuen — Making his first varsity start, the freshman rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to lead the Rangers in a 15-12 win at Lawrence.

Advertisement

Devin German, Acton-Boxborough — In A-B’s first win of the season, 48-14 over Waltham, German totaled 201 scrimmage yards on 20 touches with three total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Teddy Murray was 15-for-20 passing for 256 yards and four scores.

Division 2

Riley O’Connell, Lincoln-Sudbury — There’s no telling how good the senior quarterback’s numbers could have been if L-S didn’t ignite a running clock late in the second quarter of a 49-14 win over Wayland; he completed 10 of 11 passes for 185 yards and touchdown passes of 58, 8 and 22 yards — a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and ran for 58 yards on three carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run, all on the first six series of the game offensively.

Sam Sullivan, Marshfield — With a pair of blocked punts in a 37-8 Patriot League win over Silver Lake, the senior tied a program record for the Rams.

Kyle Wilder, Chelmsford —The sophomore quarterback generated 300 yards of total offense for the Lions in their 37-10 Dual County win over Westford, throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns (5, 50, 35 yards) and rushing for 62 more, including a 15-yard touchdown run.

Advertisement

Division 3

Tyler Bannon, North Attleborough — In a 42-12 win over Oliver Ames, the senior captain blocked two punts and a point-after. Bannon recovered the first blocked punt. He has four blocked kicks over in the past two games.

Wesley Chandler, Lynn English — The senior rushed for 166 yards on 22 carries in a 32-0 win over Malden, with a 2-yard rush to open scoring and a 24-yard touchdown run to close it out.

Michael Landolfi, Hanover — Half of the junior quarterback’s 10 completions went for touchdown passes (13, 32, 70, 85 and 18 yards) in a 42-15 Patriot win over Pembroke. Landolfi added a 6-yard rushing touchdown, which opened the scoring in the first quarter. He finished 10 for 12 for 265 yards and the five touchdowns, a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Division 4

Trevor Botto and Rob Colozzo, Melrose — Botto and Colozzo teamed up for touchdowns of 55 and 29 yards, and Botto added one more in the air and one more on the ground as the Red Raiders earned a 33-14 Middlesex League victory against Burlington.

Nick Cotting, Holliston — A perfect 5 of 5 on extra points, he helped the Panthers cruise past Medfield, 35-6, in Tri-Valley Large action.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The junior quarterback finished 13 of 14 for 225 yards, added six carries for 60 yards, and accounted for six first-half touchdowns — three in the air and three on the ground – in the Dragons’ 49-20 Patriot League triumph over Hingham.

Advertisement

Tom Marcucella, Foxborough — The senior quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes for 292 yards and TD passes of 9, 76, 45 and 20 yards in a 42-8 Hockomock win over Canton, while bringing his total to 21 for the year.

Andrew Meleski, Ashland — He racked up 220 rushing yards for three touchdowns, plus a 2-point conversion, powering the undefeated Clockers to a 29-20 win over Norwood and helping them clinch at least a share of the Tri-Valley Large title.

Division 5

Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott — The senior not only ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, adding four catches for 21 yards, but he blocked a potential game-winning field goal to protect a 13-12 victory over Beverly and keep the Big Blue undefeated.

Alex Carucci, North Reading — The shortest of this junior’s three touchdown passes went for 52 yards, while the longest was a 92-yarder to Will Batten, who scored three times in a 42-7 Cape Ann win over Newburyport.

Steve Donnelly, Northeast — The senior scored five touchdowns and rushed for a 2-point conversion in a 40-20 win over Greater Lawrence. He returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and now has 515 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over his last three games.

Nick Levine, Southeastern — The junior threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing in a 25-0 shutout of Bristol-Plymouth. He was at his best in the second half, going 7 for 7 for 107 yards and two scores.

Advertisement

Stephen Old, Old Rochester —The senior was a factor in all three aspects of the game, returning a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown, finishing with 87 receiving yards and nearly bringing a punt back for another score in a 35-8 win over Greater New Bedford.

Division 6

Jake Bruno and Pat McNamara, Stoneham — Both senior running backs had 10 carries and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 48-13 romp of Wilmington but Bruno (139 yards) edged out his classmate (129).

Drew Donovan and Isaiah Ricketson, Abington — Donovan, a senior, rushed for a 58-yard touchdown to give the Green Wave the lead in a 30-28-20 win and then intercepted Middleborough’s two-point conversion pass that would have tied the game with 90 seconds left. Ricketson, a junior, paced the offense with 163 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The junior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns including a 50-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then a 5-yarder in the second overtime to upset previously-unbeaten St. Mary’s, 22-20.

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — A 20-yard touchdown run put the Skippers ahead for good in what ended as a 33-10 win over Randolf. Appleton carried the ball 15 times and totaled 129 yards, averaging 8.6 yards-per-carry.

Kayden Easton, Mashpee — The senior erupted for three second-quarter touchdowns and punched in a pair of 2-point tries, totaling 120 yards on 16 carries in the 42-7 win over Carver. Easton also recorded seven tackles, two for loss, on defense.

Advertisement

Leo Bowman, TechBoston — Bowman scored three touchdowns on 19 carries, totaling 113 yards and averaging almost 6 yards per carry during the Bears’ 26-0 shutout City League win over South Boston/Burke.

John Ertel and Markus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel completed 6 of 9 passes for 259 yards and connected with Nordin for touchdowns of 42 and 66 yards. Nordin hauled in four passes for 151 yards, recorded two sacks, and handled punts and kickoffs during the Generals’ 48-7 win over Triton.

Division 8

Ryan Silva, Old Colony — The junior scored the first two touchdowns for the Cougars, scoring on rushes from 6 and 22 yards out to help Old Colony upend South Shore Vo-Tech 28-0, and clinch the Mayflower Athletic Conference regular season title.

Tyler Sordillo, Hull — The junior tight end and defensive end was a force on both sides of the ball in the Pirates’ 35-14 win over visiting Sharon, catching a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and making 8 tackles including a sack and two tackles for a loss.

Aidan Virella, Lowell Catholic — The sophomore ran for 100 yards on 16 carries and scored a pair of 5-yard touchdowns for the Crusaders in their 28-15 Commonwealth victory against host Whittier.

Preps

Alpha Barry, St. George’s — The senior scored every which way, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown, catching scoring passes of 49 and 35 yards and capping his day off with a 91-yard kickoff return in a 42-14 victory over Groton.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — Four rushing touchdowns, including runs of 25 and 27 yards in the third quarter, helped the senior lead his team to a 35-6 win over Kingswood-Oxford.

Jacob Holstschlag, Milton Academy — The junior was efficient, completing 10 of 12 passes for 163 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 41-14 ISL6 win over Governor’s Academy.

Grady Russo, Thayer —The junior threw a touchdown pass in each of the first three quarters as the Tigers rallied from an early deficit to beat Belmont Hill 20-7.







