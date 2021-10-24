On a first and 10 from New England’s 48-yard line, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw a deep pass intended for wide receiver Keelan Cole. After Wilson released the ball, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon tackled Wilson, who remained on the ground for several minutes. There was no flag for roughing the passer on the play.

FOXBOROUGH —A play in the second quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game resulted in injuries to key players for both teams.

The Jets’ medical staff tended to Wilson, while the Patriots had safety Devin McCourty getting treated in the end zone. McCourty, who nearly picked off Wilson’s pass, had landed hard on his stomach while trying to make the interception. He was able to stand up but was noticeably in pain, favoring his right side.

Both Wilson and McCourty visited their respective medical tents on the sidelines, before Wilson walked to the locker room with trainers.

Wilson was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury, while McCourty was also listed as questionable with an abdomen injury. Neither player returned to action for the remainder of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, the Jets downgraded Wilson to out.

Adrian Phillips moved to free safety with McCourty out. The 34-year-old McCourty has been incredibly durable for the Patriots, missing only five games over his 12 NFL seasons. He had been on the field for a team-high 99.8 percent of defensive snaps this season.

Backup Mike White took over at quarterback for the Jets. He finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis.

Also questionable to return for the Patriots is defensive tackle Carl Davis (wrist). Tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) were initially listed as questionable before getting downgraded to out.

