Ko was No. 1 from July 20, 2019, to June 27, 2021, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks, and was also world No. 1 for 12 weeks in early 2019. It was Ko’s 11th career LPGA win.

With the win, the LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1, overtaking American Nelly Korda.

Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday in Busan, South Korea.

“I wasn’t too conscious, actually, of the ranking," Ko said. “I always feel if your game is in good form and you keep at it, you can reach that ranking . . . I felt if I kept at it and worked hard this year I might have a chance within this year."

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round, but Ko’s 8-under-par 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after her final-round 68.

It was Ko's first playoff in an LPGA tournament.

“I wasn’t that nervous going into the playoff. I think I was feeding off the confidence I had during the round,” she said. “When I was heading to the tee, I turned to [caddie Dave Brooker] and I told him that this was my first playoff ever, and he smiled, and he said, ‘Welcome.’ And that helped me ease those nerves.”

Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko after a 64.

Going into the tournament, Jin Young Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday to end the streak. She’s now started a new one, shooting 64-67-64 to finish the tournament.

Ko won her third tournament of the season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, her third win in her past six starts, a stretch that included a runner-up finish and a sixth-place finish.

The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

Champions — Bernhard Langer, at 64, became the oldest winner in Champions history, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

Langer thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000.

“It comes down to the putt,” Langer said. “That’s how tight it is out here.”

At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the age record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Langer closed with a 3-under 69, also birdieing the par-5 18th in regulation to match Barron at 14-under 202 on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course.

Barron also finished with a birdie in a 68. He missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff before Langer ran in the winner to end a string of five playoff losses.

“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends,” Barron said about Langer. “I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him.”

Langer, also the 2017 winner in Richmond, increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings in the playoff opener.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch was third at 12 under after a 73. Ernie Els (63), Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (71), and Steven Alker (72) were 11 under.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot a 71 to tie for 47th at even par. He has three victories in five senior starts, winning the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida.

PGA — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.

It was Matsuyama’s first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he’s only had one previous attempt. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory.

If there was any doubt, Matsuyama hit a 3-wood to about 12 feet with his second shot on the par-5 18th and made the eagle putt.

Americans were tied for second at 10-under: Brendan Steele shot 66 and Cameron Tringale 69.

Tringale trailed Matsuyama by two strokes going to the 18th hole but the Japanese player’s eagle and the American’s bogey made it a five-shot cushion.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a final-round 69 and finished 10 strokes behind Matsuyama.

Tokyo Olympics champion Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at even par on the tournament while Rickie Fowler had his second consecutive 71 and finished 3 over.

The PGA Tour’s only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 players in the world rankings.

Euopean — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning the Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa, Spain.

The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island.

Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second.

Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning.

“Our little girl Nora, 6 years old, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door,” said Winther. “We were in there for 45 minutes, I think. I thought, ‘Jeez not today, not Sunday, you’re leading the freaking event. Might not get there for your tee time.’ What a morning.”

Laurie Canter (64) and Sebastián García (68) finished three strokes behind Winther in a tie for fifth.