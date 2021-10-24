Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the US Grand Prix to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings. Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining. Verstappen, the 24-year-old Dutchman chasing his first championship, now has some breathing room heading into Mexico City, a high-altitude stronghold for Red Bull. Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA who couldn’t catch Verstappen in the end, is seeking a record eighth F1 title. As the popularity of Formula One explodes in the US, the championship rivals delivered a dramatic finish under a blazing Texas sun in front of an estimated crowd of 140,000. It was one of the largest sporting events since the start of the pandemic and drew the rich and famous to the Austin circuit.





GYMNASTICS

Hu Xuwei wins gold in horizontal bar

China’s Hu Xuwei upstaged Tokyo Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan to win the horizontal bar gold medal on the final day of the 50th artistic gymnastics world championships . Hu received 15.166 points to edge Hashimoto by just .100 of a point. Brody Malone of the United States won the bronze medal with 14.966 points. But the night really belonged to six-time all-around world champion Kohei Uchimura. Uchimura, who last won the horizontal bar world title in 2015, was sixth with 14.600 points in what could have been his last world championships. Uchimura fell from the horizontal bar during the Tokyo Olympics and did not qualify for the final, won by Hashimoto.

GOLF

64-year-old Bernard Langer becomes oldest champion

Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron’s hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner. He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019. Langer won for thte 42nd time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing in on the record of 45 set by Hale Irwin. Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has won nine times since he turned 60. He also strengthened his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament was the first of three postseason events.

Hideki Matsuyama notches five-stroke win

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. It was Matsuyama’s first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he’s only had one previous attempt. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory ... Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course. Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second. Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning ... Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship. The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda.

SKATING

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue go out on top

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers by a tiny margin. The US ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday’s rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points. They edged teammates and training mates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were second both days to take the silver with 208.23. Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson got bronze (190.13), just as they had at both their Grand Prix assignments two seasons ago; the Canadians did not have any Grand Prix opportunities last season due to the pandemic.

SKI

Marco Odermatt wins men’s World Cup opener

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt edged surprise first-run leader Roland Leitinger of Austria by .07 of a second to win the season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom. American racer River Radamus, who impressed with an acrobatic recovery during his first run, finished sixth for his best World Cup result. Odermatt was third after the opening leg, .21 behind Leitinger and .02 behind GS world champion Matthieu Faivre, but used an attacking second run to put both racers ahead of him under pressure.

MISCELLANY

Jannik Sinner dominates at European Open

Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open ... Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals ... Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol ...



