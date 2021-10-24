Ricky Hendrick used the No. 5 during his driving career and the 24-year-old was the heir apparent of NASCAR’s winningest team at the time of his death. Larson’s car is stylized to resemble Ricky Hendrick’s scheme, and hours before Sunday’s race, team owner Hendrick texted Larson to stress what a win would mean to him on this date.

Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick’s only son.

Kyle Larson drove to yet another victory, his ninth of the year and most meaningful to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I didn’t ever get to meet Ricky or the other men and women who lost their lives that day,” Larson said. “But I felt the importance of this race. So crazy how it all worked out for me to win. So again, thank you to Rick Hendrick, I know this means a lot to you and I’m glad I could get it done.”

The victory was Larson’s third consecutive and fourth win over the last six playoff races. Larson has now won three straight races twice this season and is the first driver to do that since the late Dale Earnhardt in 1987.

Larson is locked into the Nov. 7 championship finale, and the remaining three spots in the winner-take-all title race will be settled next Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway — where the Hendrick flight was headed on that 2004 race morning.

Larson beat reigning Cup champion and teammate Chase Elliott by 3.619 seconds for the win. The Hendrick cars have been far and above the strongest on tracks in which NASCAR uses its 550-horsepower package, but Kansas marked the final race of the season with those rules.

Kevin Harvick finished third in a Ford, Kurt Busch was fourth, followed by Denny Hamlin, the highest-finishing Toyota driver.

It was a terrible day for Team Penske despite Joey Logano’s ninth-place finish. Brad Keselowski finished 17th and Ryan Blaney was wrecked on a late restart and finished 37th.

All three Fords from the Penske camp go to Martinsville below the playoff elimination cutline. Martin Truex Jr. is also below the cutline.

Formula One — Max Verstappen held off title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings.

Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a 6-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton in his Mercedes was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the Red Bull driver’s lead to less than one second by the final lap. But he couldn’t make the pass at the end and settled for second.

Verstappen, the 24-year-old Dutchman chasing his first championship, now has some breathing room heading into Mexico City, a high-altitude stronghold for Red Bull.

Hamilton, who couldn’t catch Verstappen, is seeking a record eighth F1 title.

“Congratulations to Max, he did a great job today. It was such a tough race,” Hamilton said. “Got a good start and gave it absolutely everything, but in the end of the day, they just had the upper hand this weekend.”

As the popularity of Formula One explodes in the United States, the championship rivals delivered a dramatic finish under a blazing Texas sun in front of an estimated crowd of 140,000. It was one of the largest sporting events since the start of the pandemic and drew the rich and famous to the Austin circuit.

Among the celebrities in attendance were actor Ben Stiller, rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, golfer Rory McIlroy, and tennis champion Serena Williams, who all participated in the pre-race grid walk. Shaquille O’Neal hosted a post-race DJ dance party and delivered the winner’s trophy to the podium, where the 7-footer loomed large over Verstappen and Hamilton.

Sunday was the final race in the Circuit’s original 10-year contract, but the US Grand Prix is on the 2022 race calendar. Track president Bobby Epstein has said he expects to get a new long-term deal from F1.

“It’s amazing to be here, but also to see so many [fans] around the track,” Verstappen said before stepping to the podium as fans rushed on the track. “Hopefully we can do this for many years to come.”

Verstappen and Hamilton were locked in a tense fight all weekend, first when Verstappen called Hamilton a “stupid idiot” and flipped him the middle finger during Friday practice. Then Verstappen edged Hamilton for pole position on the final lap of qualifying Sunday.

It set up a fierce fight for the lead headed into the first turn because the winner at COTA has always come from the front row. Hamilton quickly jumped past Verstappen and the two traded the lead four times over 56 laps.

But Hamilton just couldn’t make one more pass in the end. It’s a missed victory at a circuit where Mercedes have been dominant and Sunday’s result could prove pivotal if Verstappen hangs on to dethrone Hamilton.

Verstappen has had high expectations since he first joined the F1 grid as a 17-year-old in 2015. Hamilton, at 36 a series veteran, has been the dominant figure in F1 for a decade and has won four consecutive championships.

One more Hamilton title will break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most in F1. But he hasn’t been in a fight like this in a long time.