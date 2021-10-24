Bourne is the latest New England pass catcher to throw a touchdown pass, joining the ranks of such notables as Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers .

“It might have been high school, I think,’’ Bourne said Sunday a couple hours after throwing his first career NFL pass — a 25-yard touchdown to fellow receiver Nelson Agholor that kick-started New England’s 54-13 blowout of the Jets.

FOXBOROUGH — Kendrick Bourne scrunched his face as he pondered the question: When was the last time he threw a pass in a game?

“It was just a crazy feeling, man. Being able to be versatile for my team, being a threat,’’ said Bourne, who also had four catches for 68 yards. “I’ve been getting all those reverses and stuff like that. Just doing my job well, man, setting up other things off of what we’ve been showing. It was just a dope play. The [defense] bit up and just makes the throw easy.’’

Bourne said they’ve been working on the play a lot in practice, and he had plenty of people giving him advice as he worked to perfect the play.

“During practice, I was definitely getting critiqued. I kind of threw them too high, floating them at practice and Josh [McDaniels] kind of told me to put it on a rope,’’ said Bourne, with a laugh. “So, just practicing, man. Executing at practice and making it feel normal in the game. It’s just another practice play. So, that’s definitely how it felt when I got the ball. Shout out to Nelly, shout out to the line for holding up and we were able to make that play. A big play to start the game off on the right foot.’’

Bourne believes those plays can really spark an offense and it forces defenses “to play honest.’’

RB Stevenson a surprise inactive

Rhamondre Stevenson was a surprise inactive as the rooking running back was coming off his most productive game. Stevenson, who had 62 yards from scrimmage on eight touches against the Cowboys, did not appear on the injury list leading up to the game.

Second-year back J.J. Taylor, who had a costly fumble in the Tampa Bay game, returned to the lineup after being inactive the last two weeks.

The Patriots also were without their leader on the defensive front seven as Dont’a Hightower, who has been battling elbow and ankle injuries, was inactive. It was the first game the veteran linebacker and captain has missed this season after opting out in 2020.

Offensive lineman Yasir Durant was inactive for the first time as right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) returned after missing the last two games.

Tight end Devin Asiasi, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and cornerback Shaun Wade rounded out the inactive list. None have played in a game yet this season.

For the Jets, leading tackler C.J. Mosley was inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury. Also out were safety Adrian Colbert, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, running back Tevin Coleman, receiver Jeff Smith, and tight end Tyler Kroft.

Bolden breaks out

Brandon Bolden scored his first TD of the season and tied a career high with six catches for 79 yards … Myles Bryant earned his first career sack, dropping Zach Wilson on New York’s first drive. He also had his first forced fumble, knocking it out of Michael Carter’s hands in the fourth (it was recovered by Josh Uche) … Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, who was elevated to active roster Saturday, had his first sack as a Patriot … Mac Jones (307) registered his first-career 300-plus yard passing game … Hunter Henry is the first Patriots tight end with a touchdown in four straight games since Rob Gronkowski (2013). Fullback Jakob Johnson had a career-long 29-yard reception from Brian Hoyer … J.C. Jackson has an interception in four straight games against the Jets … Nick Folk’s two field goals gave him 301 for his career. He is the fifth active kicker to reach 300, joining Robbie Gould (403), Mason Crosby (356), Matt Prater (332), and Justin Tucker (304).

Seymour comes ‘home’

Richard Seymour capped his Patriots Hall of Fame celebration weekend by addressing the crowd at halftime.

Seymour is the 30th inductee and the seventh three-time Super Bowl champ in the club, joining Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), Willie McGinest (2015), Kevin Faulk (2016), and Matt Light (2018). He has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the last three seasons.

“New England, I’m home!’’ Seymour told the crowd as it chanted ‘defense, defense.’ “I didn’t even know where New England was when I came here. I had no clue. But the fans here are the most loyal and most compassionate fans in all of sports. It was truly and honor and pleasure to play with you guys and hoist those banners up there.’’

The late Tracy Sormanti, the club’s longtime director of cheerleading, also was inducted over the weekend. She died last year after battling cancer.

“I believe her spirit will always live on on these sidelines,’’ said team owner Robert Kraft.

















Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.