He explained that the Bulldogs, who had gone 10-58 in the past decade, were sitting 5-1 following a 3-2 Fall 2 campaign. Then he brought up the bad news: Even if the Bulldogs wrap their regular season with an upset win over Hull, their chances of making the MIAA playoffs are virtually nil.

Second-year Holbrook/Avon coach Brendan Case was talking to his sister on the phone this weekend when she asked how his season was going.

The answer lies in the new statewide power rankings, which consider a team’s margin of victory and strength of schedule to determine the top 16 teams in each of the state’s eight divisions. Unlike other sports, football teams with winning records no longer automatically make the postseason.

“I’m disappointed, first and foremost,” said Case, whose team is ranked 26th in Division 7 despite its only loss coming against 2019 Division 8 state runner-up West Bridgewater. “We’re on the outside looking in and we’ve done everything we can. We scheduled teams who are likewise size to us. We’re just in a tough spot.”

Holbrook/Avon is far from the only team with a winning record to be on the outside looking in entering Week 8. Thirty teams fit that bill, including at least two in every division and six in Division 7. There’s four teams with just one loss who wouldn’t make the playoffs if the season ended today: Algonquin (6-1, 21st in D2), Worcester Tech (6-1, 27th in D5), West Bridgewater (5-1, 18th in D7) and Holbrook/Avon.

In Division 3, Revere is 5-2 entering its Week 8 matchup with Lynn Classical (4-3), but even with a win on Friday, the Patriots will need a lot of help as they currently sit 20th and would need to jump No. 19 Agawam (5-2), No. 18 Silver Lake (2-5), No. 17 West Springfield (5-2) and No. 16 Wakefield (4-2).

“We have a chance to go 6-2 and I’m looking at teams [ahead of us] that have three wins,” said coach Lou Cicatelli. “That’s tough to swallow. Say what you will about power rankings, to win 5 or 6 games, I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s not easy.”

Five spots ahead of Revere in the D3 standings sits Norwood. The Mustangs are 5-2 and moved up from 16th to 15th when Wakefield lost on Saturday. But Norwood’s final game is against Westwood (1-6, -7.9 power rating), so even a 14-point win — the maximum margin of victory — won’t add much to its power rating, leaving the Mustangs vulnerable to getting jumped if West Springfield can upset undefeated Wahconah (14.8 power rating), or if Silver Lake picks up its third win against Hingham (9.3 power rating).

“I look at those numbers and try to see what they mean,” said Norwood coach Manny Lopes. “At the end of the day, we have to take care of business against Westwood. Will we be in? I don’t know. I have no idea.”

In Division 5, Derek Almeida led Fairhaven to a South Coast Conference Gold Division championship in his second season. But despite a 5-2 record and a sweep of its division opponents, the Blue Devils sit 19th (-0.37 power rating) and are hoping a trio of two-win teams ahead of them (Dennis-Yarmouth, Triton and Auburn) all lose in Week 8 and aren’t eligible for the playoffs, which require a minimum of three wins.

“We play a really good Old Rochester team (5-1, 8.4 power rating) and if we can pull that one out, which will be a tough task, I hope that will be enough to get us in,” Almeida said. “Unfortunately, I don’t really know how that will all shake out.”

West Bridgewater (5-1, -3.5 power rating) is another team that won its conference, the Mayflower Comprehensive, and whose only loss came to a higher-division team, East Bridgewater. Still, the Wildcats enter their Week 8 game against Wareham (-16.8 power rating) sitting 18th in Division 7, trailing two three-win teams.

“The kids have a lot of questions,” said coach Justin Kogler. “They’re wondering how they can win their conference championship and the team is 5-1 and apparently that doesn’t matter. I told them there’s nothing we can do. We just have to go out and take care of ourselves and our business.”

Several coaches lamented the absence of wins and losses as a factor in the power rating formula, which was developed by the Globe’s Jim Clark from a common ranking algorithm. The formula’s margin of victory calculation would benefit a team that goes 1-1, winning by 14 and losing by 1, over a team that goes 2-0 with a pair of 5-point victories.

“The wins have to count for something,” Cicatelli said. “To go 6-2 and see a 3-3 team [get in] is a tough pill to swallow.”

“I wasn’t a fan of what they decided to do with this,” Almeida agreed. “You’re trying to set yourself up to win football games. The point differential thing never registered with me.”

In Week 7 alone there were multiple instances of a team that could have extended its margin of victory despite having the game in hand. Abington beat Middleborough 30-28 on Thursday, but had the ball at the Sachems’ 1-yard line in the final minute and opted to take a knee. While Abington (2nd in Division 6) didn’t need any help to reach the playoffs, Bridgewater-Raynham had a chance to pad its lead late in a 10-7 win over Dartmouth and opted to go into victory formation, which may come back to haunt the Trojans as they sit 18th in Division 2 heading into Friday’s game vs. Middleborough.

With a better understanding of the rating system, every coach interviewed for this story said they would adjust their scheduling in future seasons.

“I didn’t realize that playing higher division teams wouldn’t factor in,” Kogler said. “We went out and scheduled D6 and D5 teams and we get no reward for playing up.”

One coach even joked that he should schedule Catholic Memorial every season and take a 40-point loss that could help boost his team’s strength of schedule.

“He’s probably right,” said another coach when that theory was relayed to him.

“Our conundrum is if you schedule up and play teams that are bigger and better than us, would that be conducive to our team having success? Probably not,” said Case. “If you’re losing games 43-0 it’s hard to get the kids to buy in.”

But even among coaches of winning teams sitting outside the playoffs, the consensus is the formula needs tweaks, not another wholesale remodel.

“I commend them for everything they do to try to find true champions and make the numbers work,” said Cicatelli. “I see what they’re trying to do.”

“I think at the end of the day, everyone is going bananas about what it looks like now, but we really can’t say it’s flawed until everything pans out,” cautioned Lopes.

Extra points

▪ “Pretty crazy,” was all North Attleborough coach Don Johnson could say after senior outside linebacker/running back Tyler Bannon blocked two punts, returning one for a touchdown, and deflected a point-after during the Red Rocketeers’ 42-12 Hockomock win over Oliver Ames on Friday.

In fact, Bannon now has four blocked kicks or punts in his last two games, following a blocked punt for a safety against Foxborough in Week 6. Add in a blocked field goals by Kaiden Leary last week and Greg Berthiaume’s blocked extra point this week and the Rocketeers have six blocked kicks or punts in their last two games.

“We scheme them every week, but I think with Bannon he has just developed a knack for it,” Johnson said. “He’s a very competitive kid and he has that fierce will to get it done. It’s a challenge for him.”

▪ Entering the final week before playoffs begin, there are still 12 undefeated teams in Eastern Mass: Catholic Memorial, Manchester Essex, Lincoln-Sudbury, Everett, Franklin, Blue Hills, Stoneham, Reading, Marblehead, Swampscott, Ashland and Norton . . . Several league champions were crowned in Week 7, including Ashland capturing the Tri-Valley League Large, Fairhaven winning the South Coast Conference Gold and Old Colony winning the Mayflower Small . . . The Boston City League tiebreakers have been announced. If Latin Academy beats O’Bryant/Madison on Nov. 24 it will finish as league champions, but if O’Bryant/Madison wins, then East Boston will claim the league title . . . In Central Mass, Northbridge (6-1) beat Auburn 18-13 on the final play of the game after Ryan Boyce ran a draw down by 1 point, leaped a defender, then after 24 yards threw a lateral to Collin Falconer who raced the final 35 yards as time expired.