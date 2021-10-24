The Patriots defeated the Jets on Sept. 19 in a game that featured a spectacular tackle-busting 26-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris . The Patriots won’t face the Bills until December, but then will play them twice in three weeks.

It’s actually even more weird for the Jets, who will play the Patriots twice before playing either one of their two scheduled games against their other AFC East opponents, the Dolphins and Bills.

It feels a bit odd that the Patriots will face the Jets for the second time in the 2021 season on Sunday before having played the Bills once, but such are the quirks of the NFL schedule and here we are.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and this week, commentary and analysis of the game will be provided by Khari Thompson of Boston.com as well as the Globe’s reporters at Gillette Stadium.

Inactives — 11:33 a.m.

Patriots: LB Dont’a Hightower, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Ronnie Perkins, TE Devin Asiasi, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade.

Notes: RG Shaq Mason is active after missing the last two games with an abdomen injury. First time since Week 4 that Patriots have 4 starters on the OL (Wynn, Onwenu, Andrews, Mason) ... Stevenson is a big surprise here as the rookie running back is coming off his best game of the season and was not on the injury report this week.

Jets: TE Tyler Kroft, RB Tevin Coleman, LB CJ Mosley, DL Jonathan Marshall, WR Jeff Smith, S Adrian Colbert

Keys for the Patriots — 11:24 a.m.

Pregame scenes and observations — 11:13 a.m.

From our reporters at Gillette Stadium:

Since they last met — 10:31 a.m.

Following that Week 2 meeting with the Jets, the Patriots went 1-3. They lost to the Saints, Buccaneers, and Cowboys and defeated the Texans. Aside from a 28-13 embarrassment vs. New Orleans, the other games have been close – losses by 2 and 6 points, and a 3-point margin of victory vs. Houston.

New England is 2-4 heading into Sunday’s game.

The Jets picked up their first win in Week 4, a 27-24 victory over the Titans. They lost to the Broncos and Falcons, and are coming off a bye in Week 6.

Injury report — 9:47 a.m.

A look at the latest Patriots’ injury report (released on Friday):

OUT: CB Jonathan Jones, shoulder; CB Shaun Wade, concussion

DOUBTFUL: No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE: DL Christian Barmore, shoulder; LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs; RB Brandon Bolden, thigh; S Kyle Dugger, knee; K Nick Folk, left knee; DL Davon Godchaux, finger; LB Dont’a Hightower, elbow/ankle; ; LB Brandon King, thigh; G Shaq Mason, abdomen; DB Jalen Mills, hamstring; DB Adrian Phillips, back; LB Josh Uche, shoulder; LB Kyle Van Noy, groin; DL Deatrich Wise Jr., knee.

Pregame reading — 9:38 a.m.

A few suggestions to get you ready for the game:

