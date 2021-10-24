Bourne might want to buy a lottery ticket, too. The Patriots scored points on nine of their 11 drives, including seven touchdowns, in a 54-13 thumping of the Jets Sunday. Never one to let up on their archrivals, the Patriots were still calling play-action passes and throwing deep well into the fourth quarter.

“I turned on some game and it said, ‘50-something to 7.’ And I was just like, ‘Bro, what if we put up 50 tomorrow?’ ” Bourne said. “I don’t know if I got the answers or what, but it was just crazy, man.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne was watching a college football game Saturday night, and he started daydreaming about Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“We’re trying to be dominant, man,” said Bourne, who caught a 46-yard deep ball with the Patriots up 41-13 in the fourth quarter. “I was screaming ‘50′ the whole time on the sideline.”

The Patriots, who improved to 3-4, aren’t going to act like they have everything figured out. They know beating up the 1-5 Jets doesn’t mean they have all of their issues fixed. The schedule gets a lot tougher, with a road game at the Chargers next week, and a stretch of four road games in six weeks and five in seven weeks.

But it sure is nice to have an afternoon where everything goes right. Especially against the Jets.

“We’re not satisfied at all by any means,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “We have plenty of work to do, and plenty to get better at. It just makes it more fun when you can see a little bit of results.”

The Patriots entered the game ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring (20.8 per game) and their season high was 29, accomplished last week against the Cowboys. But it all came together in Sunday’s 41-point win.

The win marked the 14th time in franchise history (including playoffs) the Patriots cracked 50 points, and the first time since 2015. The 54 points were the most since they scored 55 against the Steelers in 2013.

Sunday’s game was the eighth time in franchise history they gained at least 550 yards (551), the last time coming in the Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles in 2018. And the win was the 11th time in franchise history the Patriots won by at least 40 points.

The Patriots raced out to a 14-0 lead before the Jets could gain a single yard, and never looked back. They scored points on nine of their 10 drives (six touchdowns, three field goals and a punt) before kneeling it out at the end.

“It’s huge. This is what we needed,” running back Damien Harris said. “We knew coming into the game that we needed to come out on top.”

The Patriots accomplished pretty much everything they wanted to. They scored a touchdown on the opening drive for the third straight game, after not doing so in their first four. The first touchdown came on a trick play, with Kendrick Bourne taking a backward pass from Jones and firing 25 yards to Nelson Agholor. It was Bourne’s first NFL pass attempt and, he estimated, his first since high school.

“In practice I was definitely getting critiqued,” he said. “I kind of threw it too high, floating it at practice. Josh [McDaniels] kind of told me to put it on a rope. It was just a dope play. They bit up, and it just made the play easy.”

The offensive line finally got back on track after having to play the last two games with four backups because of injuries and COVID. The Patriots had four of their five original starters Sunday, and may have finally found the right combination with Ted Karras playing left guard and Mike Onwenu moving from left guard to right tackle.

Jones was only sacked once on 40 passing plays, and the Patriots rushed for 148 yards.

“We’ve been working our tails off trying to get better. Had some frustrating games,” center David Andrews said. “It was good to rush for what we did today, protect the QB for the most part, and [to] punch it in on the goal line a few times definitely makes you feel good.”

Jones had his first 300-yard game as a pro, completing 24-of-36 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and, most importantly, no turnovers. And he got everyone involved, completing passes to 11 different receivers.

Everyone on the Patriots went home happy. Harris had 106 yards and two touchdowns. J.J. Taylor scored his first two NFL TDs. Agholor, Brandon Bolden and Hunter Henry also got into the end zone. Even N’Keal Harry caught a 28-yard pass.

An offense that entered the game ranked 30th in red zone touchdowns (44.4 percent) went 6 for 6.

“That’s what we want to do,” Jones said. “And I think we got a little flavor of, if we do everything right throughout the week and practice well and do our job in the game, it kind of translates over.”

The season has been a grind for the Patriots, especially on offense. They have beaten the dregs of the league — the Jets (twice) and the Texans — but have lost to the Dolphins, Saints, Bucs and Cowboys.

Belichick denied that Sunday’s 41-point win will help boost the Patriots’ confidence.

“I don’t think we lacked confidence,” he said.

But at least the Patriots discovered that they have some firepower on offense.

“Just an exciting game,” Bourne said, “and a game we needed to show us what we’re capable of.”

