After falling behind by two goals at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, the Revolution (21-4-7, 70 points) rallied on two late scores by Adam Buksa to improve unbeaten streaks to nine games overall and five games on the road. The result moved the Revolution within 2 points of the league record with home games remaining against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday and Inter Miami on Nov. 7.

The Revolution have displayed exceptional depth in compiling MLS’ best record this season. But the team’s bench has its limits, and they were exposed in the first half of a 2-2 tie with Orlando City SC on Sunday night.

Orlando City (12-8-11, 49 points) opened the scoring when Nani bounced a header past Matt Turner off a Joao Moutinho cross in the 39th minute. Nani, who snapped a 10-game scoreless drought, appeared to sustain a bloody nose on the play but returned to action after receiving treatment. The sequence started as Christian Mafla headed an A.J. DeLaGarza clearance for a corner kick.

Nani’s gamesmanship paid off in the second half. Nani started working on DeLaGarza early, going down in a minor clash off the opening kickoff, and midway through the half exchanging handslaps with DeLaGarza, fourth official Silviu Petruscu going onto the field to intervene. Nani then drew a penalty, faking DeLaGarza, who had misjudged a cross, and going down. Nani, who had penalty kicks saved by Turner the last two times the teams met, allowed Daryl Dike to take the kick, and Dike converted in the 50th minute.

Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena added most of his starters after halftime, and the Revolution responded. Buksa cut the deficit, finishing a lofted pass from Gustavo Bou in the 83d minute. Then, DeJuan Jones’ one-timer was saved by Pedro Gallese in the 86th minute and the Revolution remained on the offensive as Gil took down a pass from Bou, but was cautioned by referee Chris Penso after being called for a questionable handling violation in the 87th minute. Buksa equalized off a Jones cross in the third minute of stoppage time, heading past Pedro Gallese his 16th goal of the season.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.