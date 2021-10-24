Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Darnold, who came to Carolina in an offseason trade with the Jets, will be the starter next week at Atlanta (3-3), and for the time being.

Darnold is the obvious player under the microscope after the Panthers (3-4) did little on offense in dropping a fourth straight game, this one 25-3 to the woeful New York Giants. He was yanked in favor of second-year quarterback PJ Walker early in the fourth quarter after completing 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards and one interception.

For the first time this season, Sam Darnold may have to start looking over his shoulder, as may several of his Carolina Panthers’ teammates.

“His sense of urgency this week, I expect to be heightened,” Rhule said of Darnold. “I try to put that sense of urgency on our coaches. Obviously, it didn’t show up. We have to coach better but our players have to play better as well. And that starts with the quarterback.”

After getting a field goal on the opening drive, the Panthers did very little. Their three points and 173 total yards were lows since Rhule took over for the 2020 season.

“I think quarterbacks go through ups and downs and highs and lows,” Rhule said. “Look at Daniel Jones. He went through the same kind of game probably last week. He came out and played great. Sam’s got to take care of the football and Sam’s got to throw on time and if it’s not there, find the checkdowns.”

Playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since being traded by the Jets, Darnold said all he can do is get back to work. He was not embarrassed about being lifted.

“I’m going to go out there, I’m going to play football and give it all I’ve got for my teammates,” said Darnold, who also gave the Giants two points after being flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone in the second quarter.

Tua plenty good, but trade talk remains after late loss

Tua Tagovailoa was 32 of 40 passing, with 291 yards and four touchdowns. There had been only one prior instance of a quarterback being that accurate, and throwing for that many yards and touchdowns, in a loss.

That quarterback was Matt Ryan — the player who outdueled Tagovailoa in Atlanta’s 30-28 win over Miami. The Dolphins have lost six consecutive games, remain alone in last in the AFC East, and with about a week before the trade deadline it stands to reason that rumors about Miami’s interest in Houston’s Deshaun Watson will only intensify.

“I hear it. I do hear it,” Tagovailoa said of trade talks. “The thing is, I just don’t listen to it.”

The two sides of the Tagovailoa argument in Miami — keep him or get someone else — both got fuel for their respective fires Sunday. On the one hand, completing 80 percent of his passes, throwing for a career-high four scores and putting Miami in the lead after a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter all surely steeled the pro-Tua crowd. On the other, he threw two critical interceptions, both poor decisions, both likely costing Miami points and both giving the Falcons the ball on possessions that they turned into points.

Tagovailoa said he had talks with Dolphins coach Brian Flores during the week as the rumor mill churned again about Miami’s interest in Watson, who has not played this season. Watson asked the Texans for a trade after last season, about three months before it was learned that he was being accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson has not been charged with a crime.

If the situation distracted Tagovailoa, it didn’t necessarily show.

“It’s just, the margin for error is slim,” he said.

Kingsbury returns after COVID-19 positive

⋅ Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury was back on the sideline after eight days away from the team because of a positive COVID-19 test. The 42-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, was cleared early Sunday morning, several hours before his team’s win over Houston.

⋅ Sunday was the fourth time since 2018 multiple touchdown passes were thrown by non-quarterbacks in the same week. Along with Kendrick Bourne’s 25-yard TD pass to fellow receiver Nelson Agholor in Foxborough, NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry threw a 5-yard scoring pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt out of the wildcat for Tennessee in its romp over Kansas City. Henry also had a TD pass in a divisional playoff win over Baltimore during the 2019 season.

⋅ Jared Goff and the Lions led early in the fourth quarter in Los Angeles, but fell short against the Rams. Not only did it keep Detroit (0-7) the league’s final winless team, it means Goff still hasn’t won an NFL start without Sean McVay as his head coach. He’s 0-14, including seven losses to finish the 2016 season, when Jeff Fisher and interim coach John Fassel helmed the Rams.

In the same game, Matthew Stafford became the 13th NFL quarterback with 300 career touchdown passes, reaching the milestone with a 2-yard pass to Cooper Kupp in the second quarter.

⋅ For what appears to be a huge leap forward in innovation for helmet safety, the NFL has awarded a total of $1.55 million split among three companies in its Helmet Challenge: Kollide of Montreal ($550,000); Xenith of Detroit ($496,500); and Impressio of Denver ($454,000). Each has teamed with experts in a variety of fields in seeking improved designs and materials for helmets. The challenge, launched in 2019, aimed to dramatically accelerate the timeline for the development of a football helmet better than anything currently being worn by NFL players.

⋅ Xaverian and Boston College product Matt Hasselbeck will become the 13th member of the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor at halftime of Seattle’s matchup with New Orleans on Monday night. The quarterback was a mainstay for the Seahawks during most of the 2000s, helping Seattle to five NFC West titles and taking the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2005 season.

⋅ Cincinnati was dominant in winning at Baltimore, but one thing didn’t go its way: The Bengals lost the opening coin toss, snapping a run of 11 straight tosses — nine pregame and two at the start of overtimes.











