Yes, the good times rolled for the Patriots even after the final whistle Sunday as they played a one-sided game of Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots with their favorite AFC East punching bag, pummeling the Jets, 54-13, for their first victory of the season at Gillette Stadium.

Matthew Judon had sneaked into the back of the auditorium and was doing his best to throw Andrews off his game. It was about the only time all afternoon any Patriots player was distracted.

FOXBOROUGH — David Andrews was in the middle of an answer during his postgame chinwag with the media when something funny caught his eye and he broke into quick, wide smile.

How hot were the Patriots? Try a scorching 6-for-6 performance in the red zone on a day when they piled up 551 total net yards.

It was Bill Belichick’s 12th straight win over the Jets. Since taking command of New England’s football operations, Belichick is 34-11 against his former employer from the Meadowlands.

“I thought our guys did a real good job today. Players were ready to go. Had a good week and came out and got off to a good start [and] played from ahead,’’ said Belichick. “We had a lot of production offensively and made some big plays on defense, a couple turnovers, stops, and the kicking game was solid, too … You know, proud of the way the team has bounced back here. Hopefully we can string another good set of days together and head out to LA.’’

Josh McDaniels reached into his bag of tricks on the fourth play of the game and came up with a winner. Receiver Kendrick Bourne took a lateral from Mac Jones, then threw a 25-yard scoring strike to Nelson Agholor for 7-0 lead.

It was an opening-round uppercut that left the Jets stunned and looking for the smelling salts. Though there was still 57-plus minutes of football left, it felt ominous.

Bourne and Agholor sold the play perfectly. Bourne looked as though he was going to run and Agholor suckered Jets cornerback Bryce Hall into thinking he was blocking. Agholor then turned on the jets and left Hall flat-footed on the tarmac before hauling in Bourne’s pass.

“It was a great call by Josh, and honestly, very well executed by everybody,’’ said Belichick. “You know, Nelly, it was just a kind of the right timing of getting the defender to come up and then get behind him. Obviously, KB made a great throw. That was like a quarterback pass.’’

The Jets went three-and-out and the Patriots needed just seven plays to double their lead when Damien Harris (14 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs) plunged in from the 1-yard line.

Nick Folk hit a 39-yard field goal — the 300th of his career — to up the lead to 17-0 before the New Yorkers finally showed some life.

It was short-lived.

Though the Jets scored on the ensuing drive, they suffered a huge loss when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had to exit with a knee injury after absorbing a hit from Judon.

As Wilson headed to the locker room, escorted by the medical staff, he took any chances of a miraculous comeback with him.

The Patriots, who improved to 3-4, bumped their lead to 31-7 at the half with Jones (24 of 36 passing, 307 yards) throwing touchdown passes to Brandon Bolden (a nifty 15-yard screen) and Hunter Henry (his 1-yarder was his fourth straight game with a TD catch).

It was the most points New England has scored in a first half since Week 8 of 2014 when they led the Bears, 38-7.

Wilson’s replacement, Mike White, led the Jets to a touchdown to open the second half (Elijah Moore on an 19-yard end around) but they never sniffed points again.

Two promising drives ended when Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson picked off White. Dugger snatched his just before it hit the turf and Jackson looked like a Pro Bowl receiver the way he tapped his toes at the sideline to secure his theft.

“Both of those were big-time plays,’’ said Belichick.

Folk added his second field goal (from 50 yards) and Harris scored on a 3-yard run (the first multiple TD game of his career) to boost it to 41-13 early in the fourth.

J.J. Taylor then got in on the fun, scoring the first two TDs of his career (both on 1-yard runs) to close out the scoring and the day.

“I think we got a little flavor of if we do everything right throughout the week and practice well and do our job in the game, it kind of translates over,’’ said Jones. “… We’re not satisfied. We’ve got plenty of games left and we’re excited we finally kind of saw a little bit of a result that was good, and we’ve just got to stick to the formula and stick to the process.’’

For the Jets, who fell to 1-5, it’s a formula they’ve been on the wrong end of for the better part of two decades.

“They punched us in the freaking mouth and scored points, so credit to them,’’ said first-year Jets coach Robert Saleh. “I’ve been a part of some of these in my life. They just don’t feel good.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.