The Tampa Bay defense did its job, too, limiting the offensively challenged Bears (3-4) to Cairo Santos’ second-quarter field goal and sacking rookie Justin Fields four times, forcing two fumbles. Dee Delaney had one of the Bucs’ three interceptions, a first-quarter pick that led to Brady’s 599th career TD pass.

The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs.

Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed Chicago, 38-3, on Sunday for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski sidelined by injuries, Mike Evans had big day receiving for the Bucs, finishing with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs, including a 9-yarder that gave Brady No. 600 with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Evans also had scoring receptions of 2 and 8 yards as the Bucs built the lead to 35-3 at halftime. Chris Godwin had eight catches for 111 yards and a 5-yard reception set up by Delaney’s interception. Rookie Jaelon Darden’s 43-yard punt return led to Leonard Fournette’s early 2-yard TD run.

Fields, meanwhile, fell to 2-3 as the Bears starter. The first-round draft pick finished 22 of 32 for 184 yards and three interceptions. He also lost two fumbles and has now been sacked a league-leading 22 times.

Brady improved to 7-1 all-time against Chicago, the lone setback a 20-19 loss in a game last October that’s best remembered for ending with the seven-time Super Bowl champion losing track of downs with Tampa Bay trying to move into position to attempt a potential winning field goal.

The Bucs didn’t leave anything to chance this time.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., back in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, sacked Fields on the second play of the game, forcing a fumble Chicago recovered. The Bears weren’t as fortunate when Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul got to the rookie, creating a pair of first-half turnovers that added to the young quarterback’s frustration.

Brady played into the fourth quarter, finally leaving after turning Fields’ third interception into a field goal that put the Bucs up 38-3. Backup Blaine Gabbert finished up, entering the game with 7:58 remaining.

In addition to boosting his regular-season career TD pass total to 602, the 44-year-old Brady has now thrown at least 20 TD passes in a season a record 19 times. He’s followed on the list by Drew Brees (17), Peyton Manning (16), Philip Rivers (15) and Brett Favre (15), who are all retired.

Rookie Khalil Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries for the Bears.

Packers 24, Washington 10 — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and host Green Bay (6-1) won its sixth straight despite being outgained, 430-304. Washington (2-5) came up empty on five trips inside the hosts’ 30-yard line via three turnovers on downs, an interception, and a missed field goal. Those series, which included back-to-back failures inside the 5 in the third quarter, marked the first times this season Packers opponents failed to score touchdowns after reaching the red zone. Rodgers went 27 of 35 for 274 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan. Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was 25 of 36 for 268 yards with one touchdown and the interception. He also ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries, but had an apparent 3-yard score — after which he Lambeau leaped — overturned on replay.

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28 — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2:00 left to get Atlanta (3-3) into field goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved things after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the last of them going to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left for Miami (1-6), which has dropped six straight. Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes and had two interceptions — both of which led to Atlanta scores. Mike Gesicki, Myles Gaskin, and Isaiah Ford had the other touchdown receptions.

Cardinals 31, Texans 5 — In Glendale, Ariz., DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team, and Arizona scored the day’s final 31 points to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns, and his first interception since Week 3. James Conner added an 18-yard touchdown run and Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown reception, the longest of his career. It was the first time Hopkins and J.J. Watt had played against Houston (1-6), and both had good moments. Hopkins caught a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter while Watt added a tackle for loss.

Raiders 33, Eagles 22 — Derek Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown, and host Las Vegas (5-2) was dominant again under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. The Raiders scored on five straight possessions after its first series ended with Carr being intercepted inside the Eagles 5-yard line. The Raiders were without Carr’s top target, tight end Darren Waller, who was inactive, and lost running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury. Stepping up in the Pro Bowlers’ places were tight end Foster Moreau, who had a career-high six receptions for 60 yards, and running back Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 69 yards on 14 attempts, including a touchdown. After an opening touchdown, the Eagles’ next six possessions went punt, punt, fumble, end of the first half, punt, and a fumble.

Rams 28, Lions 19 — In Inglewood, Calif., Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Jalen Ramsey made an end zone interception with five minutes left to seal a win for Los Angeles (6-1) against a game, but still winless, Detroit (0-7). The Rams led, 25-19, when their former quarterback Jared Goff drove the Lions to the Los Angeles 12 in the waning minutes, while converting four third downs on an excellent drive. But Ramsey came up with his latest game-changing play on his 27th birthday when he picked off an errant throw by Goff, who was being hit by the Rams’ other 2020 All-Pro, Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp had 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams, including the go-ahead score with 13:59 to play.

Giants 25, Panthers 3 — Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful TD drive in East Rutherford, N.J., New York (2-5) dealing Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss. Pettis also threw to Jones on the flea flicker, which the QB caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team as the Giants struggled to finish drives with wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle), and Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) all inactive. Carolina had just 173 yards on offense, going 2 of 15 on third down and allowing six sacks of Sam Darnold.