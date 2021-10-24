“[Legendary boatmaker] George Pocock once used a Robert Browning quote: ‘How good is man’s life, the mere living!’ That’s where we are as a crew.”

“We changed our mind-set with COVID,” said coach Michael Callahan. “There’s just a lot of joy and gratitude to do it.

This wasn’t their first trophy here. Washington had won the men’s championship eight four times at the Head Of The Charles Regatta, three of them in Olympic years. But this one may have meant more after a lost 2020 and then a scrambled season this spring.

Where the Huskies were Sunday afternoon was at the head of the pack for the first time since 2016, outpulling surprising Dartmouth by two seconds in 13 minutes 59.432 seconds with favored Yale another second behind.

“We decided when we came back this fall, enough of just mediocrity here,” said stroke Steve Rosts, whose Husky predecessors had finished seventh, ninth, and ninth since their last triumph. “We really wanted to send the message.”

So did Stanford’s women, who’d been the top collegiate crew behind the US national entries at the last two Heads.

“We’ve never won the whole shebang,” observed coxswain Caroline Ricksen, after the Cardinal had left Princeton in its wake by nearly seven seconds on the 3-mile upstream course in 15:41.368. “So it’s really exciting to officially win the Champ 8.”

Because of the pandemic there hadn’t been an official winner on the Charles in two years. So any crew that could get here this weekend did, whatever it took.

“We’re hungry for races,” said Callahan, who brought two eights here for the first time. “And we’re trying to get them any way we can.”

So the Huskies flew to Connecticut two weekends ago for the Head of the Housatonic to settle a bit of unfinished business. They’d won the IRA national championships in the spring but Yale, the three-time defending champions, hadn’t been there. “We thought, let’s go to Yale’s course, let’s race them and look at our opponent right in the eye and give it to them,” said Rosts.

Instead the Huskies ended up on the receiving end by 25 seconds, which they concluded was a worthwhile tutorial. “We learned a lot from that,” said Rosts. “We fixed a few things. We didn’t win at the Housatonic but we got a lot of lessons from it that allowed us to perform here.”

It was a wondrous weekend for the guys with the purple W on their shirts. Their alumni took Saturday’s race by more than 12 seconds. Former Huskies Andrew Gaard and Pieter Quinton were in the US boat that won the championship four. And Ben Davison reclaimed his crown in the championship singles.

Stanford’s women wanted only one prize here — the big one that customarily goes to the national team or international All-Star amalgams. But with Canada’s Olympic champions in the field that didn’t seem likely.

“That’s going to be fun,” Ricksen mused when she saw the entry list. “They’re going to be fast. Not very often do you get to race against the Olympic gold eight. It’s an honor. We had so much respect for them. But we said, we’re going to do our thing and they’re going to do their thing and we’ll see what happens.”

The Canadians, who’d pulled off a startling upset in Tokyo with their first victory since 1992, hadn’t taken a serious stroke since. This was more of a reunion row, a chance to show the Maple Leaf on this side of the border at a time when their countrymen are stuck at home. So they paddled home sixth, nearly half a minute behind the victors. And Stanford, starting first in the 19-boat field, made the most of it.

“Bow 1 is great,” said Ricksen. “You don’t have to pass anyone and you can see everything that’s happening behind you. You can choose what course you want to take. Our race plan was get out there, get to pace and hold it as long as frickin’ possible.”

The Cardinal took it wire-to-wire, hoisted the trophy and headed back to the Left Coast. So did Washington. Last season now is over. Who knows what next spring will bring?

“It’s October, a long way to go,” Rosts observed. “For now we’ll enjoy it, but come Tuesday morning we’re right back to it.”



