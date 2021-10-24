On the Patriots’ first drive of the game, they had 1st-and-10 on the Jets’ 25-yard line.

On Sunday, he called one with a little flash that resulted in New England getting on the board early vs. the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones took the snap and threw a bubble screen backward along the line of scrimmage to receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne then hit a wide-open Nelson Agholor streaking down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown.

Patriots receivers have now thrown four touchdowns over the last three seasons — Julian Edelman had one in 2019, Jakobi Meyers had two last season, and now Bourne.

