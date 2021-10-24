Jack Studnicka made his season debut on the fourth line, centering Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman. The other call-up, with Craig Smith (undisclosed) also out of the lineup, was Oskar Steen.

Speaking before puck drop, coach Bruce Cassidy said he didn’t know how long Foligno would be sidelined.

The Bruins will be without Nick Foligno for their two-game trip to Florida (Wednesday) and Carolina (Thursday). The veteran forward, who has been skating the No. 3 right wing, was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury before Sunday’s matinee against the Sharks.

Smith’s nagging ailment, Cassidy said, “didn’t respond as well as we’d hoped” to yesterday’s treatment in Brighton.

Steen, who went scoreless (0-0--0) in three games last season with Boston, put up a goal and an assist in three games in Providence. The stocky (5-9, 187) Swede started on the third line, with Jake DeBrusk and center Erik Haula, and is trying to add some attacking game to his edgy presence.

“Last year he brought some energy,” Cassidy said. “When he played up in (the rookie tournament in) Buffalo, he was trying to finish checks. He’s irritating.”

Cassidy thought Steen, like many young players, deferred to his veteran linemates during preseason games.

“He was thinking ‘pass’ a lot,” he said, “when he’s got a good release, he really does. I think he could give NHL goaltenders trouble when he gets his shot off. He’s got to have that thought process.”

News and notes

The Bruins opened with Tomas Nosek, who signed here as the No. 4 center, centering the No. 2 line with left wing Taylor Hall and right wing-slash-center Charlie Coyle … Hit-first left wing Anton Blidh (upper body), who according to Cassidy has a similar, albeit undisclosed, injury as Foligno, will not travel to Florida … Defenseman John Moore, who previously cleared waivers, was returned to Providence. Moore, with 538 games on his NHL resume, has suited up for 30 contests in the last three seasons, and just six in the last two. “Johnny played well the other night (in Buffalo),” Cassidy said. “He needs to play hockey. Obviously he’d prefer it’s here.” … Cassidy said the demoted Chris Wagner (1-0--1 in three games with the P-Bruins) was riding with Studnicka and Jakub Lauko down there, and seeing power-play time … Hall, playing in his 684th career game, arrived at work one point shy of 600 … Brad Marchand came in two assists shy of 400 … Netminder Linus Ullmark, who came out of his Buffalo start with a .972 save percentage, opened the day atop the NHL leaderboard for that category. It is, of course, early.

