The Patriots had three running backs active against the Jets — and each found the end zone at least once. Harris got things started for the running backs in the first quarter, when he punched the ball in from New York’s 1-yard line to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead. On the seven-play, 53-yard scoring drive, Harris touched the ball five times and accounted for all but 2 yards.

“I don’t remember when all the active RBs scored a touchdown,” Bolden said after New England’s 54-13 victory. “It’s big.”

FOXBOROUGH — After the Patriots trounced the New York Jets Sunday, running back Brandon Bolden said he and Damien Harris shared a laugh. What about?

Advertisement

Then, on a third and 7 from New York’s 15-yard line in the second quarter, Bolden fielded a short pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones behind the line of scrimmage and scampered to the end zone, tip-toeing to stay in bounds the final 3 or so yards.

Harris kept the party going, scoring on a 3-yard rush in the fourth quarter, and J.J. Taylor closed out the game with a pair of touchdowns, both from the 1-yard line.

On the day, the running backs recorded five of New England’s seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Hunter Henry caught the others.

“I didn’t even realize until after the game,” Harris said. “Every day we work on being the best group that we can be, that way we can positively affect this offense and be a reliable group. We all work hard. We’re all very hard workers and talented players.

“We’re a very close group, so we were all pleased to see all of our hard work pay off today.”

When running back James White went down with a season-ending hip subluxation in Week 3, the Patriots put forth an abysmal showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for a negative yardage on the night.

Advertisement

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Patriots ranked 27th in average rushing yards per game, with 86.7. But the unit seems to be trending in the right direction, registering at least 120 rushing yards in each of the past three outings.

Against the Jets, Harris eclipsed 100 yards for the second straight week, finishing with a game-high 106, including four carries of at least 10 yards. Bolden finished as the team’s leading receiver, with six receptions on seven targets for 79 yards. Taylor added 21 yards on the ground, along with a 5-yard catch.

“It was a great job by that group today,” said center David Andrews. “I thought they made a lot of plays.”

Harris, however, was sure to credit Andrews and the offensive line for facilitating the touchdowns and other important gains. The offensive line, despite continuously dealing with injuries and absences, appears to be in a bit better shape.

“The reason we have success is because of those guys,” Harris said. “They set the tone for our offense. They protect our quarterback, they open up running lanes for our backs, so they’re really the anchor of our offense.”

Bolden, too, deferred any credit.

“All we did was run around with the ball in our hand,” Bolden said. “Those other 10 guys — Mac even got in there and got in the pile a few times — those other 10 guys are responsible for getting us in there every time.”

Advertisement

The running backs should continue to find opportunities next weekend, when the Patriots travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed a league-high 975 rush yards through six games.

“It’s a long season,” Harris said. “We just all have to keep working, myself included. We all have to keep getting better every single day. I said it last week: We’re confident in the guys in this building.”

More Patriots stories

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.