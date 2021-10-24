With 30 seconds to play, St. John’s faced fourth and goal from the Xaverian 2-yard line, trailing 21-16. Quarterback Ryan Miller, who had already thrown for 270 yards and two scores and completed 7-of-11 passes on the final drive, dropped back and threw to the right side of the end zone.

WORCESTER — It wasn’t a fireworks night at Polar Park Sunday, but it might as well have been. Xaverian and St. John’s Shrewsbury faced off on the home field of the WooSox and delivered a dramatic final five minutes.

Xaverian quarterback Jake Gilbert fends off St. John's defender Rafferty Bosompem (33) to pick up a few of his game-high 114 yards rushing at Polar Park Sunday night.

Enter Carlo Crocetti.

The Xaverian senior stepped in front of the pass, picking it off on the goal line and racing 100 yards in the opposite direction to give the Hawks a 28-16 victory in a showdown of two schools founded by the Xaverian Brothers.

Advertisement

“Before the play I envisioned that same play right there, believe it or not. We just had to execute. It was down to that last play,” Crocetti said. “At first I didn’t really know what to expect. I saw the player run an out route and I saw him throw it and I bounced on it and took it to the house.”

After the game Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said he believes its the longest play in his 42-year tenure, besting a 95-yard return by former BC basketball star/Celtics guard Dana Barros.

“[It was] fantastic,” Fornaro said. “Great anticipation. [Crocetti]’s one of our best football players. He’s been a great leader for us in the offseason.”

Crocetti’s pick-six capped a wild final five minutes.

Xaverian (6-1) went up 21-10 with six minutes left in the third quarter, and that remained the score 12 minutes later as the Hawks drove down to the St. John’s 2, poised to salt the game away. But the Pioneers (3-4) came up with a stop and Miller connected with Keith Sarkodieh for a 60-yard touchdown with 3:51 remaining. A two-point pass attempt failed, leaving St. John’s trailing by 5 and Xaverian looking to run out the clock.

Advertisement

But Sarkodieh came up big again, intercepting a pass down the right sideline — the Pioneers’ third pick of the day — with 2:45 to play, giving St. John’s the ball and needing to go 69 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

“The only good thing is we knew they had to score a touchdown because they have an excellent kicker,” Fornaro said. “We may have played a little passive; we brought some pressure a couple times.”

Xaverian’s defense toughened up in the red zone all night, surrendering just 3 points in the Pioneers’ three trips inside the 20. Instead, St. John’s got its touchdowns on 62- and 60-yard touchdown throws, adding a 35-yard field goal by Sam Lavallee.

The Hawks were able to win despite three interceptions from senior Jake Gilbert. He did, however, made up for some of his miscues finish with a game-high 114 rushing yards, adding 111 through the air. He ran for a 63-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play, then hit Jonathan Monteiro for a 31-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. Senior Joe Kelcourse, who finished with 64 rushing yards, scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.

While most of the attention after the game was on the thrilling finish, players and coaches still took a moment to soak in the Polar Park experience, snapping photos and shooting videos under the massive video screen.

Advertisement

“Absolutely great atmosphere,” Crocetti said. “First time here. Very nice stadium. It was really fun to play in.”

St. John's defender Rafferty Bosompem trips up Xaverian back Michael Oates (4) at Polar Park Sunday night. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Xaverian lineman Matthew DeFeo (89) uses all means to take down St. John's receiver Michael Bonsu (14) Sunday night in Worcester. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE





St. John's corner Colin Fitzgerald intercepts the ball intended for Xaverian's Jonathan Monteiro in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Worcester. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE