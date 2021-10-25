In the two-plus years that followed, AEW, which returns to Agganis Arena for a sold-out show on Wednesday night, has taken not just the world of pro wrestling, but the wider world of entertainment, by storm. “AEW: Dynamite” has been a juggernaut on Wednesday nights, consistently topping the ratings among viewers 18-49. AEW has added a third hour on TNT, the Friday night show “AEW: Rampage,” and showcased its roster further on two YouTube shows, “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation.” It’s bolstered its ranks with some of pro wrestling’s biggest names, like the straight-edge superstar CM Punk, the technically dazzling Bryan Danielson, and the boisterous Ruby Soho, while also letting talent who have been with the company since 2019, like the charismatic Hikaru Shida and the swaggering Texan Sammy Guevara, shine.

The last time All Elite Wrestling was in Boston was early October 2019, and the company was still in its relative infancy. AEW’s flagship show on TNT, “AEW: Dynamite,” was taping its second episode at Agganis Arena; the company had crowned its first women’s champion the week prior and was en route to celebrating its first set of tag team champions; and while top-tier names like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley gave AEW marquee power, other wrestlers, like the skateboarding daredevil Darby Allin and the angst-filled cowboy “Hangman” Adam Page, were still being introduced to television audiences in America and around the world.

“We’re over a hundred episodes in,” says AEW president, CEO, and general manager Tony Khan. “It really is amazing how far all of the women and men who’ve been with us this whole time, how far they’ve come — and it is also simultaneously amazing how many new stars have come into AEW in that time.”

One of those stars is Danielson, who’s frequently hailed as one of the top wrestlers in the world. Since arriving in AEW in early September, he’s had a slew of marquee matches with varied opponents, like current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki. His description of pro wrestling’s appeal is simple.

“I could define it with two words: ‘combat theater,’ ” says Danielson. “You can take ‘combat theater’ in any direction that you like — different people like different types of theater, just the same way that people like different types of movies. I tend to take [the idea] more from a drama perspective, or a sports perspective — although like any theater performer, you have to be able to delve into aspects of comedy and other things.”

AEW president Tony Khan with NBA star and wrestling fan Giannis Antetokounmpo. Courtesy of AEW

AEW has offered that variety consistently since its first event, the May 2019 pay-per-view “Double or Nothing.” In the 10 months that followed, it became known for running fast-paced events with an assortment of established and up-and-coming talent, backed by electric crowds. But part of that equation changed in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all touring companies, including AEW, to postpone tours. (Wednesday’s event in Boston was originally scheduled for April 2020.) Khan, whose family also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the English Premier League’s Fulham Football Club, had to pivot fast to fulfill the company’s TV contract.

Enter Daily’s Place, an amphitheater connected to the Jaguars’ home stadium, TIAA Bank Field. From the middle of March 2020 through this past June, AEW taped most of its shows at the venue; wrestlers who weren’t working on the show as well as out-of-work talent were brought in to, as Khan puts it, “simulate the environment of an excited group of people watching a wrestling show.” That allowed AEW to get through 2020 and the first half of 2021.

AEW’s return to the road has doubled as an opportunity to gauge how much certain wrestlers clicked with fans during the small-crowd pandemic era. Allin’s gravity-defying moves, Shida’s snug strikes, and Guevara’s high dives have all garnered chants and cheers, while other wrestlers who joined the company during the pandemic, like the New York brawler Eddie Kingston and the slick-talking Ricky Starks, have received massive accolades from AEW crowds for the first time. And Page’s surprise return during a ladder match battle royale earlier this month elicited a “pop” — the wrestling term for a huge ovation — rivaled by grand slams at Fenway Park and touchdowns at Gillette Stadium.

“Our homegrown talent, the ones that had no TV experience, are getting some of the best reactions of anybody in professional wrestling,” says current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. (She is still a practicing dentist in Florida; she spoke to the Globe during her lunch hour.) “The last time we were in Boston, we had, what, two or three TV tapings under our belt? Now, when you talk about top wrestlers of the year, those AEW homegrown stars are going to be in the mix for at least top 10 or top five.”

Britt Baker D.M.D. — a practicing dentist — is the current AEW Women’s World Champion. Courtesy of AEW

Danielson cites Minneapolis high-flyer Dante Martin and Buffalo grappler Daniel Garcia as two next-generation talents to watch, while Baker praises her stablemate Jamie Hayter, a British wrestler: “I had a hand in making sure she got back here,” she says. “I have her with me ringside. I think she’s incredible.”

Hayter is competing in one of AEW’s two currently running tournaments. There’s the Full Gear World Title Eliminator, which culminates at the upcoming “Full Gear” pay-per-view event; it’s for a shot at the AEW World Championship and it will have one match on Wednesday at Agganis, with Moxley facing Preston “10″ Vance of the fan-beloved faction Dark Order. Then there’s the tournament for the inaugural TBS Champion, a women’s title named after the network that, beginning in January 2022, will be the new home for “Dynamite” on Wednesday nights. (“Rampage” will remain on TNT.) On Wednesday, Shida will face off against the shrewd veteran Serena Deeb in a first-round match for that single-elimination tournament.

It’s a good moment for AEW, and Wednesday’s show will be a chance to reflect on the company’s growth. “The wrestlers that we started with have really developed, and we’ve brought in a lot of huge new stars that had already built reputations in wrestling,” says Khan. “It’s helped us build a bigger national audience. It’s helped us raise our pay-per-view events to all-time highs in terms of purchases; our live attendance is at an all-time high; our merchandising and marketing are at all-time highs.

“It’s a perfect storm of momentum for us in 2021.”

“AEW: Dynamite” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and “AEW: Rampage” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on TNT. “AEW: Dark Elevation” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. and “AEW: Dark” airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on YouTube.