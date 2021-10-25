Written as a response to the war in Vietnam and the culture wars at home in America, “A Rite for All Souls” was the group’s most ambitious piece to date. The musicians roamed the stage playing European, Asian, and African brass instruments and woodwinds. They drew upon a sculptural array of exotic and improvised percussion instruments. Recitations included poems by Yeats, Gary Snyder, and the group’s late percussionist, Craig Ellis.

On Halloween 1971, four members of the Mark Harvey Group took the stage inside the Old West Church wearing monks’ robes. Having met as students of religion and philosophy at Boston University, the group played experimental jazz designed as an immersion experience for the listener. They called it “aural theater.”

When the nearly two-hour event concluded, the audience sat in stunned silence.

“I remember people really being speechless,” says Harvey, who will join bandmate Peter Bloom in a virtual commemoration of the performance’s 50th anniversary on Thursday evening. “It was something so different — for once people really realized what the true power of the spiritual experience could be.”

A poster advertising a jazz show at Old West Church with a lineup that includes the Mark Harvey Group. Handout

For years, Harvey had to rely on that memory. While cleaning in his basement a couple of years ago, he stumbled upon the reel-to-reel tapes of the concert. He hadn’t even recalled they’d recorded it.

After digitizing and mastering the material, the group released “A Rite for All Souls” in a two-CD set in the summer of 2020. Regrettably, says Bloom, many of the social issues that fed their anguished music a half-century ago persist.

For him, the Black Lives Matter movement is reminiscent of the Black Panthers’ activism. The first Earth Day took place in 1970: “On the environment, it’s almost unimaginable that we haven’t made any progress whatsoever in these many years,” he says. That same year, the Mark Harvey Group brought its music to underprivileged communities around the city as part of Summerthing, Boston’s progressive summer arts festival.

Their brand of free jazz and avant-garde performance was influenced by John Coltrane, the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Sun Ra, Archie Shepp, and many others, as well as the music industry’s emerging interest in “world” music. To Harvey, who went on to found the long-running Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, the improvisational idea of musicians actively responding to each other is a kind of political statement.

“By making an analogy to society, it lets us see that we can move in different ways,” he says. “If we do what musicians do, which is actually listen to each other, what a radical concept that would be.”

The online event will feature excerpts from the recording, interview segments conducted by longtime Globe contributor Bob Blumenthal, and a question-and-answer session. Craig Ellis, who came to Boston in the late 1960s after spending time on the psychedelic San Francisco scene with his band Black Swan, died in 2006. Fellow percussionist Michael Standish, the fourth member of the group on “A Rite for All Souls,” died in 2014.

The rediscovery of the “Rite” recordings, Bloom says, “would have given each of them 20 more years of life.”

“A Rite for All Souls” 50th anniversary commemoration. Virtual event Oct. 28, 7 p.m. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/50th-anniversary-of-a-rite-for-all-souls-zoom-conversation-and-video-tickets-187825500127