“Monty Python’s Flying Circus” (1969-74): The hugely influential British comedy troupe brought surrealism and absurdism into the world of sketch comedy.

“30 Rock” (2006-13): My favorite sitcom of the past 20 years is crammed with cultural wit, a fast ensemble, and a satirical edge that takes on TV, the networks, and fame. The cast and the long line of guest stars, all led by Tina Fey, are all aces.

“Friday Night Lights” (2006-11): I can’t say too many good things about this five-season drama, a fictional adaptation of H.G. Bissinger’s book. It’s about high school, it’s about small-town Texas, it’s about class and race, and it’s about marriage. Treat yourself, it you haven’t seen it yet.

“Seinfeld” (1989-98): With Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” back on HBO, airing Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m., it’s time to remind you that his network sitcom — an ode to pettiness — is now available in its entirety on Netflix. So you can simply sit back and let the episodes keep playing, with all their classic moments, catch phrases, and tightly written plot loops.

There are a few aging classics on Netflix right now, four of which are among my all-time favorites. I’m all about finding new shows, but once in a while it’s relaxing to click into something of the greatest hits.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Among the many phenomena to get swept up in the political discord of recent years, alongside the COVID-19 vaccine, voting rights, pillows, and, oh yeah, democracy itself, there is Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback. He knelt in protest, and that triggered a lot of people. On Friday, Netflix is releasing “Colin in Black & White,” a six-episode scripted miniseries about pre-activist Kaepernick’s teen years directed by Ava DuVernay. Jaden Michael plays the young Kaepernick, and Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play his adoptive parents. Kaepernick himself provides the voiceover narration.

2. The first season of the anthology series “Love Life” wasn’t bad, as the 10 episodes took us through the romantic career of Anna Kendrick’s Darby. Kendrick makes an appearance in the second season of the romantic comedy, but the story this time revolves around William Jackson Harper’s Marcus. Harper, best known as Chidi on “The Good Place,” plays a married guy who is not fulfilled when we meet him. Jessica Williams, Chris Powell, Punkie Johnson, and Ego Nwodim are also in the cast. Season two premieres Thursday on HBO Max with the first three episodes, with new episodes to follow each week.

3. Apple TV+ has been releasing a lot of series of late, perhaps aware that it’s a good time to seduce all the folks who signed up solely to watch season two of “Ted Lasso.” Recently, the streamer released new seasons of “The Morning Show” and “See,” along with the alien series “Invasion,” the sci-fi epic “Foundation,” and Joseph Gordon Levitt’s “Mr. Corman,” and in the coming weeks it will premiere the final season of “Dickinson” and the Will Ferrell-Paul Rudd vehicle “The Shrink Next Door.” This week, on Friday, it’s “Swagger,” a drama inspired by NBA superstar’s Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball. The cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera.

4. The French series “Call My Agent!” — which will return to Netflix at some point with season five and a movie — has been popular enough to inspire a number of international adaptations, in the manner of “The Office.” There are U.K. and South Korean versions on the way, and this week bring us “Call My Agent: Bollywood,” from India. About four Mumbai talent agents coping with celebrity egos and trying to rescue their sinking company, it premieres on Friday.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Secrets of the Dead” The daily lives of prehistoric women. GBH 2, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“Doctor Who” Season 13 premieres. BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“The 4400″ A remake of the USA series about the return of 4,400 people who disappeared. The CW, Monday, 9 p.m.

