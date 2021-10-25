fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vantage Deluxe World Travel christened a new cruise ship in the Seaport Monday — the Ocean Explorer, a 162-guest vessel set to travel to ports in North and South America and Antarctica.

Boston-based Vantage is hoping to draw guests — some of whom may be wary of cruise ship travel because of the pandemic — with a far-smaller headcount than those found on larger cruise lines and an array of high-end amenities: Lectures, spas, two saunas, regional meals and an onboard concierge. The ship will also have a doctor onboard, though guests will have to pay separately for those services and any medications.

Large windows for ocean viewing on the Ocean Explorer.
Large windows for ocean viewing on the Ocean Explorer.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Voyages on the Ocean Explorer will be longer, too, ranging from 15 to 41 days at sea, with prices varying from $4,399 for a South American voyage to nearly $41,000 for a journey from Lima, Peru up the Amazon River, across the Caribbean and then up the East Coast to Boston.

Vantage Travel customer Helen Sigouin gets a tour of the new ship.
Vantage Travel customer Helen Sigouin gets a tour of the new ship.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The $70 million vessel was built in Yantong, China, on the Yangtze River, said Deirdre Dirkman, vice president of worldwide operations at Vantage Deluxe World Travel (and one of the Ocean Explorer’s two godmothers who christened the ship on Monday). Another, the Ocean Odyssey, is on schedule to launch next year.

The Godmothers of the Ocean Explorer, Patricia Lewis and Deirdre Dirkman, christen the ship on Monday.
The Godmothers of the Ocean Explorer, Patricia Lewis and Deirdre Dirkman, christen the ship on Monday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff


