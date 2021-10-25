Vantage Deluxe World Travel christened a new cruise ship in the Seaport Monday — the Ocean Explorer, a 162-guest vessel set to travel to ports in North and South America and Antarctica.
Boston-based Vantage is hoping to draw guests — some of whom may be wary of cruise ship travel because of the pandemic — with a far-smaller headcount than those found on larger cruise lines and an array of high-end amenities: Lectures, spas, two saunas, regional meals and an onboard concierge. The ship will also have a doctor onboard, though guests will have to pay separately for those services and any medications.
Advertisement
Voyages on the Ocean Explorer will be longer, too, ranging from 15 to 41 days at sea, with prices varying from $4,399 for a South American voyage to nearly $41,000 for a journey from Lima, Peru up the Amazon River, across the Caribbean and then up the East Coast to Boston.
The $70 million vessel was built in Yantong, China, on the Yangtze River, said Deirdre Dirkman, vice president of worldwide operations at Vantage Deluxe World Travel (and one of the Ocean Explorer’s two godmothers who christened the ship on Monday). Another, the Ocean Odyssey, is on schedule to launch next year.
Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.