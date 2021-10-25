Vantage Deluxe World Travel christened a new cruise ship in the Seaport Monday — the Ocean Explorer, a 162-guest vessel set to travel to ports in North and South America and Antarctica.

Boston-based Vantage is hoping to draw guests — some of whom may be wary of cruise ship travel because of the pandemic — with a far-smaller headcount than those found on larger cruise lines and an array of high-end amenities: Lectures, spas, two saunas, regional meals and an onboard concierge. The ship will also have a doctor onboard, though guests will have to pay separately for those services and any medications.