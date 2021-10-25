Mac Jones to be spokesman for HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank has recruited New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to be the Brockton-based company’s spokesman. Jones, the first pro sports star to be signed by the bank, will appear in marketing and public relations activities and ads, as well as in social media and on HarborOne’s website. CEO James Blake said Jones shares the bank’s work ethic and passion for the community. Before joining the Patriots this year, Jones was the quarterback at the University of Alabama, helping the team win a national championship. The 26-branch HarborOne has been expanding from its south-of-Boston roots including with two recent branch openings in Boston and an agreement to acquire former East Boston Savings Bank branches in Brighton, Cambridge, and Brookline. — JON CHESTO

AIRLINES

Sidelined unvaccinated pilots are costing United big money

United Airlines said it’s spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to put unvaccinated pilots on paid leave because their colleagues “refuse to risk their safety” by flying with them. The airline disclosed the figure in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas. United is asking US District Judge Mark Pittman not to extend a temporary restraining order he imposed earlier this month on the vaccine mandate the airline announced for all US employees in August. Pitman’s order, which means United can’t place unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical objection to its mandate on unpaid leave, is causing “irreparable” financial harm and should not be extended, United said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon touts delivery operation to ease worries before the holidays

Amazon is talking up the size of its delivery operation to ease public alarm that a supply-chain crisis could strangle holiday shopping. In a corporate blog post Monday, the world’s largest online retailer said it has expanded its roster of drivers, warehouses, and planes to handle an expected crush of orders in the coming weeks, potentially giving Amazon a competitive advantage. The blog also provided new visibility into the company’s effort to get goods to shoppers itself, rather than rely on the US Postal Service or United Parcel Service. John Felton, the senior vice president of worldwide delivery services, wrote that the company can draw on several hundred thousand delivery drivers worldwide. Some 260,000 are employed by the company’s startup-in-a-box Delivery Service Partners, supported by “hundreds of thousands” more Amazon Flex drivers, who make deliveries from their own vehicles. The company says it now has more than 800 delivery stations — facilities typically located closer to shoppers than Amazon’s massive exurban fulfillment centers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

FaZe to go public via a SPAC

Gaming lifestyle and esports company FaZe Clan is going public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, it announced Monday. Upon merging, the company said it is expected to have a valuation of approximately $1 billion. The Los Angeles-based company is known for its contracts with gaming content creators and professional esports athletes, as well as its various deals with traditional sports athletes and well-known brands like the fast food chain McDonald’s. It plans to merge with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp., a SPAC paid for by B. Riley Financial, a financial services provider. SPACs are so-called “blank-check” firms that raise funds for private companies to go public. SPACs are organized to acquire a private company and bring it to Nasdaq faster and with less paperwork. The deal between FaZe and B. Riley Financial is one of many SPAC deals that have flooded the market in recent years, as investors increasingly see video games and the surrounding culture as an untapped opportunity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Huawei CFO welcomed home with flowers and dancing

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was greeted with choreographed dancing and a presentation of flowers by employees on her first day back in the office in Shenzhen, China. Detained in Canada since December 2018 due to a US extradition request relating to fraud charges, Meng had been kept under house arrest until her release last month. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in China within days of Meng’s detention, were also set free and allowed to return home shortly after she struck a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard to allow cryptocurrency rewards

Mastercard is making it easier for banks to offer cryptocurrency rewards on their credit and debit cards as part of the payment network’s recent embrace of digital currencies. To pull it off, Mastercard has inked a deal with Bakkt, the cryptocurrencies firm that spun off from Intercontinental Exchange earlier this year, according to a statement Monday. As part of the changes, Mastercard will also make it easier for consumers to spend the cryptocurrency rewards they earn at the millions of retailers on the firm’s network. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

PayPal will not buy Pinterest

PayPal, the digital payments giant, said late on Sunday that it was not interested in buying the social media network Pinterest, ending efforts to draft a potential $45 billion deal that would have been one of the biggest consumer Internet takeovers in a decade. A transaction would have been among the biggest ever by PayPal since being spun off from eBay in 2015 and would have bolstered its presence in e-commerce. Pinterest is best known for allowing its 454 million users to pin images and links to their online pinboards and letting them buy goods directly through so-called “buyable pins.” Pinterest largely makes money through advertising instead of online shopping. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

Britain hikes ‘living wage’ to counter inflation

Millions of low-pay workers in Britain will get an inflation-busting pay increase next year after the government said Monday it will legislate to raise the National Living Wage to 9.50 pounds ($13) an hour from the current rate of 8.91 pounds ($12.25). Britain’s Treasury said the 6.6 percent increase, which will apply to workers age 23 and up starting in April, means a full-time worker making the living wage would get an increase of more than 1,000 pounds ($1,374.90) per year. The increase is around double the current rate of inflation, which has gone up sharply in recent months following a big spike in energy costs, including at home and at the pump. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOTWEAR

Allbirds IPO aimed at raising up to $269 million

Shoemaker Allbirds and its existing shareholders are seeking to raise up to $269 million in an initial public offering, adding to a fast-paced season for consumer-oriented listings in the United States. The San Francisco-based company is marketing 15.4 million shares for $12 to $14 each, according to its filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing backers are selling an additional 3.85 million shares in the listing. At the top of that range, Allbirds would have a market value of $2 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filing. The company is joining several other high-profile consumer names in going public. It comes a month after the IPO of On Holding, the maker of high-performance shoes backed by tennis star Roger Federer. Allbirds has been expanding beyond the wool sneakers favored by environmentally minded shoppers to include apparel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS