The biotechnology company said in a statement on Monday that an interim analysis showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in children 6 to under 12 years old. Participants in the trial received two 50 microgram doses — half the dose initially given to adults — spaced 28 days apart.

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna said that its COVID-19 vaccine showed a strong immune response in younger children in a late-stage clinical trial.

Moderna said that it plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the European Medicines Agency and other global regulators, in the near term.

Shares of Moderna gained 0.8% in premarket trading in New York on Monday. The stock had been under pressure of late, sliding by about 24% over the past month.

The release of data from Moderna comes a day before an FDA panel is expected to review data on the Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

