Another notable closure, this time in the Fenway: Tiffani Faison will shutter Asian restaurant Tiger Mama on Sunday, Oct. 31, when the Boylston Street restaurant will sign off with a farewell Halloween-themed drag brunch.
Faison plans to open a different restaurant in its place in 2022. She declined to speak for this article but issued a statement saying that the new concept has been in the works for a while.
“It goes without saying, Tiger Mama will always have a special place in my heart. I want to continue to introduce exciting new concepts that our city will love. The BHH team is excited to share what we are planning soon,” she said in a release.
Advertisement
Tiger Mama, inspired by Faison’s travels throughout Southeast Asia, opened to rave reviews five years ago: The Globe hailed her chile jam clams and crispy chile potatoes.
Faison’s Big Heart Hospitality restaurant group continues to run Italian restaurant Orfano, which reopens later this month, and Sweet Cheeks barbecue, both in the Fenway. She also has a presence at the forthcoming High Street Place food hall, including Bubble Bath, serving hot dogs and champagne.
A spokesperson said all Tiger Mama employees will be moved to other jobs within Big Heart Hospitality.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.