Another notable closure, this time in the Fenway: Tiffani Faison will shutter Asian restaurant Tiger Mama on Sunday, Oct. 31, when the Boylston Street restaurant will sign off with a farewell Halloween-themed drag brunch.

Faison plans to open a different restaurant in its place in 2022. She declined to speak for this article but issued a statement saying that the new concept has been in the works for a while.

“It goes without saying, Tiger Mama will always have a special place in my heart. I want to continue to introduce exciting new concepts that our city will love. The BHH team is excited to share what we are planning soon,” she said in a release.