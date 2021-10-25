Critics who decry this system as “prison gerrymandering” say it “distorts democracy,” providing outsized representation to elected leaders in districts containing prison cells while “diminishing the legitimate representation of other districts, particularly in the state’s urban and BIPOC communities.” But some legislators defend the current system, saying Cranston pays for fire, police, and other public services at the prisons.

That’s because the US Census Bureau counts inmates at the prisons where they’re being detained rather than at their home addresses. And that’s a particularly big issue in little Rhode Island, where state inmates are concentrated at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

PROVIDENCE — In one legislative district in Rhode Island, 15 percent of the population is behind bars.

Advertisement

Advocates saw little hope of changing the system when the House district containing many of those inmates was represented by former House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat who was arguably the state’s most powerful politician.

But now that Mattiello has lost his district seat, advocates are renewing their push, calling for the state redistricting commission to count incarcerated people at their home addresses.

“The former House speaker was a major reason it didn’t change in the past,” said Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island. “But we think there is a good opportunity for the reapportionment commission itself to incorporate the concept in redrawing district lines.”

Incarcerated felons can’t vote, but those awaiting trial at the ACI or sentenced for misdemeanors may vote via mail ballot from their home residences, Brown said. Counting inmates as “residing” at the ACI is inaccurate and has two negative impacts, he said.

“First, prison gerrymandering gives the legislators in those Cranston districts greater relative power than legislators elsewhere because they’re representing a smaller number of people,” Brown said. “Secondly, it harms the communities where the prisoners are from because they don’t get counted there. Unfortunately, that impact often falls on low-income communities in Providence.”

Advertisement

The state Special Commission on Reapportionment, which is set to meet Monday night, plans to hold an additional hearing at the State House within the next two weeks to hear from the public and from state restricting consultant Kimball W. Brace on the counting of inmates for redistricting purposes.

In written testimony, attorneys for the Prison Policy Initiative urged Rhode Island to join other states — such as Connecticut, New York, and California — that now count incarcerated people at their home addresses for redistricting purposes.

In some states, “prison gerrymandering” provides districts containing prisons with 1 percent to 5 percent more political influence than is warranted, the Prison Policy Initiative said. “By contrast, prison gerrymandering is a far larger problem in Rhode Island, where over 15 percent of House District 20 and 8 percent of House District 15 are made up of incarcerated people from other parts of the state,” it said.

House District 20 is represented by David A. Bennett, a Warwick Democrat, and House District 15 is represented by Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, the Cranston Republican who defeated Mattiello last year.

In an interview Monday, Bennett said he will abide by whatever the redistricting commission decides, but he shares the view of Cranston officials who tell him that ACI inmates should continue to be counted in Cranston districts.

He said Cranston officials believe that “if you go to prison, you are living there, and you should be counted there in the census.” And he said Cranston officials note that the city provides public services to the prisons, including fire, rescue, and police services. Also, he said he is concerned that changing the current process of counting inmates would be expensive.

Advertisement

Bennett said when he first took office in 2011, his district did not include any of the state prisons, but the last redistricting process put some of the prisons in his district, which includes parts of Warwick and Cranston.

Bennett said he does not have a lot of interaction with inmates, other than letters from those seeking to overturn convictions, which he can’t influence. “The prison doesn’t do anything for me, and I don’t do a lot for the prison,” he said. “They are in my numbers.”

Fenton-Fung also argued for keeping the current process for counting inmates. “As Cranston provides city services to the prison complex, it makes perfect sense that they continue to be counted here for reasons of population base,” she said.

Fenton-Fung cited a 2016 ruling by the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that the Constitution did not require Cranston to exclude ACI inmates from its redistricting process. A lower court had concluded that including 3,433 ACI inmates in the population count of Cranston’s Ward 6 diluted the votes in other wards.

Fenton-Fung said ACI inmates had occasionally reached out to her husband, Allan W. Fung, when he was Cranston’s mayor “to advocate on certain issues.”

Advertisement

But Common Cause Rhode Island executive John M. Marion argued for ending “prison-based gerrymandering.”

While Cranston pays for fire protection and other public services for the prisons, Providence pays for fire protection and other public services at the State House even though many legislators don’t live in Providence, Marion noted. And, he said, inmates who aren’t from Cranston can’t enroll their kids in Cranston schools.

“It distorts our democracy by counting prisoners, whose legal residence is in their home community, at the ACI,” Marion said. “Because the state has a single prison complex, Rhode Island’s districts are among the most distorted in the country. The redistricting commission has an opportunity to end this practice, and it should take that opportunity before we have to wait another decade.”

Rhode Island Republican Committeeman Steven Frias, who twice tried to unseat Mattiello in House District 15, contended the state should keep the current process for counting inmates. He said the US Census Bureau has counted prisoners where they are at the time of the census “since the founding of the country.”

Frias said the reasons given for not counting inmates where they are at the time of the census include the idea that inmates are “transient” and only at the ACI temporarily. But he said thousands of college students from out of state, including those at Brown University, are counted in Rhode Island at the time of the census even though they cast ballots elsewhere.

Advertisement

While he opposes gerrymandering, Frias said this practice does not fit that definition. “If people think we have prison gerrymandering in Cranston, I guess we also have college gerrymandering in Providence,” he said.

Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat, introduced a bill in the last legislative session to require the state to use the home addresses of inmates for redistricting. But the bill never made it to the House floor. “It’s still being studied,” she said dryly.

Williams said the current system dilutes the representation of legislators in urban communities such as Providence, Central Falls, and Pawtucket.

“It is a disservice, but those are the cities and towns that often dismissed and neglected,” she said. “So what’s the big deal to neglect this important issue another decade? It’s all part of the plan.”

Williams emphasized that if changes are not made now, Rhode Island won’t be able to address the issue for another 10 years until the 2030 census.

“They had more than enough time before redistricting to do what needed to be done,” she said. “Now they are using the excuse that it’s too late because of COVID. Bull crap. Bull crap.”

The Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit think tank based in Northampton, Mass., said the Census Bureau realizes that many state and local governments are addressing this issue, so it’s providing extra data to make it easier to adjust for prison populations during the redistricting process.

Maryland and New York both started the process well after census day in 2010, with enough time to implement the laws before the 2010 round of redistricting, the Prison Policy Initiative said. “These two states’ experiences working under tight deadline pressure to successfully eliminate prison gerrymandering provide powerful evidence that adjustments can be accomplished in time for the 2021 redistricting,” it said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.