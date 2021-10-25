The workers, wearing yellow jackets labeled “Homeless Services Boston Public Health Commission,” told people living there to put their belongings into the bins so that they could be taken to storage. After several bins were filled, the workers stacked them into a white van and drove away.

As a cold drizzle fell, city workers handed out yellow and black plastic storage bins to those living in tents on a stretch of Southampton Street across from a gas station at Theodore Glynn Way.

The tents, tarps, and cardboard shelters near the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston continued to serve as ramshackle refuges for the homeless, addicted, and lost on Monday. But an effort was underway to disperse the people living there.

Authorities went tent to tent, giving notice that it was time to leave and offering rehab or shelter services, said Thies Foskey, 46, of Bridgewater, who visits the “Mass. and Cass” area from Bridgewater weekly to hand out candy bags and warm hand towels.

”It’s a Band-Aid to a big problem,” Foskey said. ”They’re just trying to get rid of the tents and the open drug market. ... They’re really just dispersing them to other parts of the city to get rid of this.

She said she visited the area to help because “they’re people, too.”

Boston, MA--10/25/2021-- A notice posted on Southampton Street as cleanup begins at Mass and Cass. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Monday’s development came after city officials last week suggested they were preparing to remove the sprawling encampment, which lies at the heart of the Hub’s addiction and homelessness crisis.

As part of a concerted effort to get people there shelter and help, Boston officials last Tuesday declared the situation a public health crisis, while in a separate order, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said, “Tents and temporary shelters will no longer be allowed on the public ways in the City of Boston.”

The officials last week emphasized they were not planning to take a heavy-handed approach, saying they would not force anyone to move without their being provided with an adequate alternative shelter. Instead, officials said last Tuesday, they’ll first try to get those people currently involved in the court system into treatment programs, and petition the courts for involuntary hospitalizations or civil commitments only as a last resort.

“We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments,” Janey said at a Tuesday City Hall news conference.

Janey said the city will establish a new command structure to bolster street interventions, in partnership with state authorities. The city is also creating a new protocol that prohibits Boston employees from removing a homeless person from their encampment on public property unless there is shelter available for the individual, according to officials.

If all the steps in the protocol are exhausted, and someone still refuses to remove their encampment, their refusal could be considered disorderly conduct, which is a criminal misdemeanor, meaning they could be subject to arrest.

There are about 170 open beds available on a daily basis at city-run shelters, according to officials. City authorities estimate there to be about 150 tents currently in the Mass. and Cass area.

Jim Stewart, a founding steering committee member for SIFMA Now!, a group that advocates for sites for safe consumption of drugs in the state, said last week that the executive order “tried to create the appearance of effective public action, but it’s illusory.”

“Despite lip service about ‘dignity and respect,’ this will subject vulnerable women and men to additional deprivation and degradation,” said Stewart, who is the director of the First Church Shelter in Cambridge. “They will be directed to services that either don’t exist or are grossly underresourced.”

Meanwhile, Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, which is located near Mass. and Cass, last week said she’s more hopeful “than I have been in several years that we are taking the necessary steps forward to create meaningful change in what truly is a public health emergency.”

In recent months, a small tent city has sprung up in the area near Boston Medical Center, close to where the South End, Roxbury, and Dorchester meet. While the area has long had a homeless population and been a hub of social services, the number of tents has grown throughout the year.

The area is currently an open-air narcotics market, where multiple overdoses are a daily reality, and reports of street violence and sexual exploitation are commonplace. At least two tent fires have been reported in recent weeks at Mass. and Cass, and there have been at least six homicides this year within a half-mile radius of the intersection.

The situation at Mass. and Cass has confounded city leaders for years. Many point to the 2014 closure of the Long Island Bridge, a span that long connected the mainland to homeless and addiction programming on the island, as exacerbating the problems of opioid addiction and homelessness in the city.

City politicians often talk about rebuilding the bridge and creating a recovery campus on the island, but that idea faces stiff legal opposition from neighboring Quincy, and moreover would take years and significant financial investment. More recently, Suffolk Sheriff Steve Tompkins has floated the idea of converting a detention center into temporary housing with addiction services. But a Janey spokeswoman said Tuesday the city’s new plan does not include that proposal.

Janey has pushed a pilot program where people would be transported from Mass. and Cass to a hotel in Revere, where they would receive “wraparound services” that would help them find stability, recovery, and treatment. That program was met with substantial pushback from Revere’s mayor.

Under Janey’s predecessor, Martin J. Walsh, Boston police in 2019 launched “Operation Clean Sweep,” a crackdown that included 34 arrests in the Mass. and Cass area. The operation followed an attack on a corrections officer who was heading to work. The operation drew protests and civil rights concerns from some activists.

Rivkah Lapidus, a Somerville counselor who does harm reduction work, thought Janey’s new plan to do away with the Mass. and Cass tents was a retread of prior efforts and punitive in approach, and would not get at the root of Boston’s opioid crisis.

“What this new statement sounds like it’s doing is exactly what Walsh did, which is clear people out, sweep them under the rug,” she said last week.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, has said her organization “will be watching to ensure that people’s civil rights are not violated in any execution and enforcement of this plan.”

Julie Burns, chief executive of RIZE Massachusetts, a nonprofit working to end the opioid epidemic in the state, last week welcomed the city’s announcement while adding, “All ideas should be on the table, but they must not overlook a critical element: the human beings who need help.”

Janey’s tenure as acting mayor will end in less than a month, when one of two mayoral candidates — Michelle Wu or Annissa Essaibi George — will take the reins at City Hall. In statements before their televised debate last Tuesday evening, both candidates were in agreement on one thing: Mass. and Cass needs immediate action.

