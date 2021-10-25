Laurie Hunter, superintendent of Concord Public Schools and the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, said Sunday that school officials learned that the faculty member, while coaching in another school district, allegedly “used the N-word while addressing student-athletes on Friday night following a game.”

A Concord-Carlisle High School teacher has been placed on leave for allegedly using a racial slur.

“We immediately placed the teacher on paid leave pending a complete investigation,” Hunter said in a statement released to the Globe. “The Concord-Carlisle School District will not tolerate the use of racial slurs or any other inappropriate language meant to demean individuals or groups. Our students’ safety, health, and mental health are our top priority; we continue to value inclusion and strive to create a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all.”

The identity of the teacher was not released by school officials.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.