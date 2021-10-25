fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people were found dead in the Bay Village in Boston late Monday afternoon, Boston police said. Their deaths are not currently considered suspicious.

Police received a request for a wellbeing check at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. When they responded, officers found two people dead on Fayette Street, said David Estrada, a police spokesman.

Their cause of death remains under investigation, he said.

No further information was immediately available on Monday night.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Boston Globe video