Two people were found dead in the Bay Village in Boston late Monday afternoon, Boston police said. Their deaths are not currently considered suspicious.
Police received a request for a wellbeing check at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. When they responded, officers found two people dead on Fayette Street, said David Estrada, a police spokesman.
Their cause of death remains under investigation, he said.
No further information was immediately available on Monday night.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.