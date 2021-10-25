Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and it’s so nice to have “Curb Your Enthisiam back on televison. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 146.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 732,858 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 201 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 108Total deaths: 2,872

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Advertisement

Leading off

Brown University wants to put its newly increased wealth where its mouth is.

After a 51.5 percent return during 2020-2021 fiscal year grew Brown’s endowment to $6.9 billion, the university announced Monday that it plans to bolster its financial aid program for low-and moderate-income students, move toward need-blind admission for international students, and establish a college preparation program for high school students in Providence.

Brown President Christina Paxson said the university will no longer consider home equity as an asset when calculating a student’s available financial resources, a move designed to help any student whose family earns $125,000 or less a year qualify for a full scholarship to attend the Ivy League school. Students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year will qualify for full scholarships – including tuition, room, board, and books – and additional support to cover other expenses.

Paxson also said Brown is setting a goal of becoming need-blind for admission for international students for the class of 2029, joining the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University, and Amherst College as the only colleges in the United States to offer such a program.

Advertisement

When it comes to high school students in Providence, Paxson said the university will work with community partners to implement a program that will help kids prepare for four-year colleges. Paxson said she is concerned that only 54 percent of Providence students enroll in college the year after graduating from high school, and she’s hopeful this program can help raise that number.

Paxson said the university’s goal was to have “local, national, and global” components as part of its new investments.

”Brown has a longstanding commitment to matriculate talented students from all income backgrounds,” Paxson said. “The university is also committed to promoting educational achievement among children from our surrounding communities. The remarkable growth in Brown’s endowment and the success of the BrownTogether campaign provide an opportunity to build on these two commitments, ensuring that the university continues to attract the best and brightest students from all over the world, and expanding college-going in Rhode Island.”

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ With winter closing in, Rhode Island’s homelessness crisis keeps getting worse. Read more.

⚓ The state will use a time-tested method for the random drawing to open five new medical marijuana compassion centers: the numbered balls from the Rhode Island Lottery and a tumbler from Twin River. Read more.

⚓ The father of the youngest Station nightclub fire victim is questioning why the owners of the club are finally coming forward. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Renee Hobbs, director of the Media Education Lab at the University of Rhode Island. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Advertisement

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ My colleague Beth Teitell writes that the supply chain is in your face, like a Kardashian-Trump love child, and there’s no escaping it and its little problems. Read more.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board backs Michelle Wu for mayor of Boston. Read more.

⚓ The Patriots’ offense finally put it all together to blow out the Jets on Sunday. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Special Commission on Reapportionment (redistricting) meets at 6 p.m. at Kickemuit Middle School in Warren.

⚓ The Providence Sustainability Commission meets to elect a new chairperson at 4 p.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

It’s time to stop complaining about the sky falling every time Providence installs a new bike lane. Real cities make room for bikes.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Governor Dan McKee about his first seven months leading the state and his vision for the future. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Advertisement

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.