Gordon Ernst, 54, of Falmouth and Chevy Chase, Maryland, who once served as a private tennis coach to first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters, appeared in US District Court in Boston via Zoom and pleaded guilty to five counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery involving a school that receives federal funding, bribery, and filing a false tax return.

A former Georgetown University tennis coach at the center of the Varsity Blues scandal pleaded guilty Monday to pocketing bribes totaling more than $3 million to help students get accepted to the elite school by flagging them as tennis recruits, even though most of them didn’t play competitively.

The only person who profited more than Ernst in the sprawling national college admissions conspiracy was the mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, who admitted he funned hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy parents to corrupt coaches and administrators to help their children get into top-tier schools as fake athletic recruits.

US District Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Ernst’s sentencing hearing on March 2.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Ernst serve no more than four years in prison, while Ernst’s attorney, Tracy Miner, will recommend that he serve at least a year. Prosecutors will also recommend that Ernst forfeit $3.4 million to the government and cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service to pay back taxes and penalties. After sentencing, prosecutors will drop seven additional charges Ernst is facing, including money laundering, tax evasion, and mail and wire fraud.

Ernst, who coached Georgetown’s men’s and women’s tennis teams from 2006 to 2018, admitted Monday that the school allotted him six recruitment spots each year. During his second year coaching, he began earmarking some of those spots for Singer’s clients, falsifying their children’s athletic achievements and guaranteeing them admission.

“During the period from 2007 to 2018, Mr. Ernst agreed with Mr. Singer and his clients to recruit at least 19 students to the Georgetown tennis team in exchange for bribe payments totaling more than $3 million,” Assistant US Attorney Kristen Kearney told the judge.

Between 2012 and 2013, Singer funneled monthly payments totaling $244,000 to Ernst from the father of one fake tennis recruit, she said.

The judge asked if the monthly installments went directly to Ernst, or to accounts at the university.

“The payments went largely directly to Mr. Ernst,” said Kearney, adding that the only exception was a small payment, of about $5,000, which was earmarked for tennis courts.

In 2015, a middleman collected a $200,000 payment from a father whose daughter was admitted to Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit, then delivered most of the money to Ernst’s wife in Falmouth, Kearney said. On another occasion, the middleman collected $50,000 cash from the uncle of another fake tennis recruit and delivered it to Ernst during a rendezvous off the highway, she said.

The judge asked Ernst if he disagreed with any of the facts described by the prosecutor.

“No your honor,” Ernst said.

“Are you in fact guilty of the acts charged?” Talwani asked.

“Yes I am, your honor,” Ernst said.

Ernst, a native of Cranston, R.I., left Georgetown following an investigation into irregularities related to his recruitment of players. He was coaching the University of Rhode Island women’s tennis team in 2019, then resigned following his arrest.

Ernst was the 47th person to plead guilty in the case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI. Fifty-seven people, including coaches, celebrities, and business moguls have been arrested for participating in bribery and cheating schemes devised by Singer, who has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges and is awaiting sentencing. Two parents, who were the first to take their cases to trial, were convicted of bribery and fraud earlier this month. One parent was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, prosecutors agreed to defer the prosecution of William Ferguson, the former women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University, and will drop the charge against him in two years if he complies with an agreement with the government and pays a $50,000 fine.

Ferguson acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to prove the charges against him and accepted responsibility for his conduct, according to the agreement.

Six others charged in the case are awaiting trial.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.