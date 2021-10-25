A 20-year-old man who was found dead in a Manchester, N.H., park with a gunshot wound to his back Sunday morning was identified on Monday as Thamba Mbungu, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.
The office said Mbungu’s body was found at Derryfield Park, and his death was ruled a homicide on Monday following an autopsy by New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.
Mbungu graduated two years ago from Manchester Central High School, where he was a standout soccer player and team captain, according to WMUR-TV. He also spent some time playing for the New England Revolution Academy after finishing high school, the station reported.
