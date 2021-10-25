But beginning this week, Gavin’s lawyers will tell a federal jury that her career was derailed by a former supervisor, Captain Detective Mark Hayes, whom she accuses of gender discrimination, retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment. Hayes and the city, which is a defendant in the case, deny Gavin’s allegations.

For about a decade, Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin led the Boston Police Department’s human trafficking unit, where she received awards honoring her as a leader and “unsung hero .” Federal prosecutors also cited her expertise in a high-profile criminal case against the founders of Backpage.com, the defunct classified site primarily used to sell sex.

Unfolding as the city prepares to elect its first female mayor on Nov. 2, the gender discrimination trial will examine the work experience of a high-ranking female officer in Boston’s male-dominated police force. The trial before US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin is expected to last three to four weeks.

Adding to the intrigue is the intensity of the dispute between Gavin and Hayes, both lawyers who have spent more than three decades on the police force and worked together at the Dee Kennedy Family Justice Center of Boston, which assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. Court papers show their disagreements allegedly reached former mayor Martin J. Walsh and contributed to a separate federal lawsuit brought by a detective at the center.

The witness list for Gavin’s trial includes current and former police leaders such as Gregory Long, the department’s acting commissioner and superintendent in chief, and two former commissioners, William G. Gross and William B. Evans.

Gavin alleges she was the only Boston police lieutenant detective who didn’t have a private office, and that Hayes deliberately undermined her authority and made spurious complaints about her when she objected to her treatment.

An officer for 35 years, Gavin led the human trafficking unit from 2009 to 2015, when she was temporarily reassigned to work as a shift commander. In 2016, she was promoted to lieutenant, returned to her job leading the human trafficking unit, and took on a second role commanding a unit that investigated crimes against children.

“The case against Hayes for discrimination and retaliation could not be clearer. The same is true for the City of Boston,” Gavin’s lawyers wrote in court papers. “The reality is Hayes discriminated against Gavin and inflicted a hostile work environment on her from the moment she was transferred” from the Jamaica Plain district station to the center.

Nationally, women occupy less than 13 percent of police officer positions, according to federal statistics. Researchers have found female police officers are more likely to be harassed and discriminated against and receive fewer opportunities for promotions.

According to Boston police figures, men account for 86 percent of the force’s nearly 2,100 sworn officers. On the civilian side, women fill 67 percent of jobs, according to department statistics.

Gavin, 57, who now oversees exams at the Boston Police Academy, is one of three female lieutenant detectives on the force. There are five women among the department’s 21 top commanders, three superintendents, and two deputy superintendents. In other ranks, there is one female captain detective, 18 female sergeants or sergeant detectives, 50 female detectives, and 216 female patrol officers.

Fifteen women are enrolled in the current recruit class, representing 17 percent of the officers-in-training, and 35 percent of police cadets are women, police figures show. In its 167-year history, the department has had one female commissioner, Kathleen O’Toole, who served from 2004 to 2006.

Gavin’s lawyer, Nick Carter, said she “is fighting not only to challenge the wrongs done to her, but also to make sure they don’t continue to happen to other women” in the department.

Hayes declined to comment through a Police Department spokesman. The city and the Police Department also declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Gavin’s complaint alleges the discrimination against her began in 2016, when she resumed command of the human trafficking unit after working for several months as a shift commander. When she returned, she also took on a new role leading a unit focused on crimes against children. Both units work out of the justice center in Brighton, where Hayes oversaw all officers.

Under Hayes’s leadership, Gavin shared a cubicle with two subordinates although the two other male lieutenant detectives at the center had private offices, her lawsuit alleges. She accused Hayes of excluding her from personnel decisions in the human trafficking unit, compiling a “secret log on her purported shortcomings,” and criticizing her in e-mails that were copied to her subordinates, and sometimes superiors.

Gavin also claimed that Hayes allowed a detective she supervised to speak out against her openly and withhold information from her about his investigations. In another case, Gavin alleged that Hayes instructed her subordinates not to tell her about an operation in Chinatown by the FBI and Boston officers.

Their dispute unfolded over years. In the spring of 2017, Gavin and Hayes filed internal complaints against each other. Gavin accused Hayes of gender discrimination, retaliation, and attempted intimidation, according to court papers. Hayes accused Gavin of “neglect of duty and directives or orders.” After the complaints were filed, then-Deputy Superintendent Norma Ayala Leong instructed Gavin to report to her rather than Hayes.

As part of his complaint, Hayes submitted the log about Gavin that he had started a year earlier. In the document, which was filed in court, Hayes wrote that Walsh orchestrated Gavin’s assignment to lead the human trafficking and crimes against children units. He also accused Gavin of calling Walsh in September 2016 to stop personnel changes in the human trafficking unit.

Contacting Walsh was “disrespectful, insubordinate, and outside the chain of command,” Hayes wrote, underlining the words.

“She thinks she is untouchable!” Hayes wrote. “It is common knowledge that Mayor Walsh and Lt. Gavin are close friends. The perception and reality was, and still is, that Mayor Walsh will protect Lt. Gavin.”

Aides to Walsh, who became US labor secretary in March, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

As part of the internal affairs probe, investigators interviewed Detective G. Renee Payne-Callender, who worked for Gavin and later sued her, alleging that she retaliated against her for cooperating with the investigation. In July, a federal jury ruled against Payne-Callender. Earlier this month, Judge Richard G. Stearns awarded $22,721 in court costs to Gavin and the Police Department.

The internal investigations launched by the dueling Gavin and Hayes complaints were completed in 2018. Investigators sustained seven charges against Gavin, according to department records, including one count of disrespectful treatment and two counts of negligent duty or unreasonable judgment. Gavin hasn’t been disciplined in the case, according to department records, but she asserts that her transfer to the police academy in March 2019 qualified as punishment.

“I was transferred, essentially sent out to — put out to pasture, I’d say,” Gavin said during a deposition.

Police commanders “run away from me like they do cockroaches,” Gavin added, saying her “reputation has been ruined both inside and outside the Police Department.” Since being transferred, Gavin said she can no longer pursue her passion for working with women and children, is unlikely to be promoted to the command staff, and has lost future earnings.

The internal investigation against Hayes sustained one count of negligent duty or unreasonable judgment. He received a verbal reprimand, department records show.

In court papers, Hayes said Gavin’s allegations should be dismissed because she had failed to prove that his actions had resulted in “any materially adverse employment action.” Hayes said he had no role in Gavin’s transfer and never disciplined her, court papers show.

Gavin’s transfer, Hayes’s lawyer wrote, didn’t affect her compensation, rank, or work schedule, though she was no longer assigned a department-owned vehicle. City payroll records show Gavin’s annual earnings increased 8 percent from 2019 to 2020, when she was paid more than $199,000. Hayes earned more than $269,000 last year.

On the same day that Gavin was transferred to the police academy, Hayes was reassigned to a leadership role in a forensics division at department headquarters. He remains in that position, a department spokesman said.

Andrew Ryan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.