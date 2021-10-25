It comes months after the state first received an infusion of federal stimulus cash, and Governor Charlie Baker proposed his own plan to begin doling out what one legislator called “once-in-a-lifetime” funds.

The proposal unveiled by House leaders uses, for now, about $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $1.15 billion from a state surplus to plunk money into an array of programs and priorities.

Top Massachusetts lawmakers on Monday sketched a sweeping plan for spending $3.65 billion in federal stimulus money and state surplus funds, including to set aside a half-billion dollars for bonuses to essential workers, funnel hundreds of millions of dollars toward struggling hospitals, and commit $600 million to help spur more housing.

House leaders said they expect to vote on the 37-page bill later this week followed by a vote in the Senate in the weeks ahead.

The plan is the first indication of how legislative leaders intend to spend a chunk of a $1.5 billion state surplus and $4.9 billion in so-called ARPA funds: Roughly $600 million would go toward housing programs; another $500 million would be used to help buttress the state’s in-debt unemployment insurance trust fund; “financially strained” hospitals would get $250 million; and $150 million would help those who need training or more education to rejoin the workforce, among other proposals.

Notably, it would leave unspent about $2.75 billion between both pots of state and federal money, which legislative leaders said they would revisit.

“Our goal is to responsibly fund priority areas that will withstand the test of time, and make systemic and equitable changes,” said House Speaker Ronald Mariano, who with other legislative leaders resisted calls from Baker and others to move more quickly in spending the federal stimulus funds after they arrived in May.

“Part of the benefit of being deliberative is that we can take a pause, see what this money does and what impact it has on our economy and make additional decisions,” the Quincy Democrat said.

One of the biggest single spending areas is for “premium pay bonuses” for low-income workers. Nearly $500 million would be made available for those who make up to 300 percent above the federal poverty limit and worked in-person throughout the state’s 16-month COVID-19 state of emergency.

The bonuses would range between $500 and $2,000, depending on how many workers qualify. The exact guidelines of which people are eligible would likely be shaped at a later point, lawmakers said.

“We didn’t want to make it overly generous,” Mariano said. “We wanted to benefit the folks who stayed at their post through the whole pandemic — the folks who worked in the nursing homes, that drove the buses, that worked in the supermarkets.”

As part of the half-billion dollars, the bill commits $40 million for similar bonuses up to $2,000 for “front-line state employees” who were required to work in-person during the winter of 2020 to 2021, though who could qualify there was not immediately clear.

The proposal also includes $200 million worth of tax breaks for small businesses that paid personal income taxes on state and federal grants or loans that they received during the pandemic.

The plan also features a slew of smaller buckets of funding: $10 million to help educators of colors get licensed, $5 million for the state’s inspector general to set up a public database tracking the federal funds, or $12 million to help with the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Massachusetts.

The plan differs in many areas from what Baker had proposed in the spring, when he called for $1 billion on housing initiatives, another $1 billion on infrastructure projects, and $240 million on workforce development programs, among other buckets of funding.

Under the House plan, $350 million would go toward infrastructure and development, including $100 million for helping the state’s marine and offshore wind development. Lawmakers said the state could eventually see another federal infusion should Congress pass a $1 trillion infrastructure that has already cleared the US Senate.

Baker also sought a $1 billion infusion for the unemployment insurance trust, but House leaders are proposing half that.

Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill that would extend the cost of what’s known as a solvency assessment over two decades, to cover $7 billion in unemployment payments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. But businesses had sought more help in lessening the burden on them, with one trade group representing small businesses saying the UI system is in “crisis.”

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House budget chairman, said legislative leaders, including in the Senate, agreed on the $500 million contribution after looking at 15 other states that made similar deposits, which he said averaged around a half-billion dollars.

Combined with the tax relief the bill proposes, Michlewitz said he believes it’s a “significant amount of money toward helping solve some of the issues that the business community has been confronted with.”

Lawmakers had opted for a slower approach to appropriating the funds in recent months, moving billions into a separate fund that they control while holding a series of hearings to gauge ideas on how to spend it.

In the meantime, they set aside $200 million of the federal aid for Baker to spend in the short term, with his administration putting the vast majority of it toward fiscally distressed hospitals, bridge staffing gaps in inpatient psychiatric facilities, and invest in workforce development.

Nearly $200 million also went to various places: four communities that received far less than neighboring towns and cities under the federal COVID-19 relief law got $109 million; $75 million was budgeted for a COVID-19 leave program; and Baker administration officials used $10 million to pay for the state’s vaccination lottery program.

The chairmen of the Legislature’s budget committees — Michlewitz and Senator Michael J. Rodrigues — said in a statement Monday that the two chambers were in agreement on putting $500 million apiece toward the bonuses and UI Trust Fund, though any other differences would have to be negotiated before a bill reaches Baker’s desk.

Lawmakers have wide leeway in when they have to actually commit the federal stimulus funds, which must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.